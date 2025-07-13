Why July 15 going to be a red-letter day for India's EV journey. Know here

The Indian electric car market has been growing at a fast pace. From new model launches to new brands coming into the market, the Indian EV map is growing fast. This month is going to be one of the most happening months for the Indian electric vehicle industry. Hero MotoCorp has launched its most affordable electric scooter, Vida VX2 . Tesla is going to launch its first showroom in he country. Kia will launch its first locally manufactured electric car, Carens Clavis EV . Vietnamese electric vehicle giant VinFast will open bookings for its two upcoming electric SUVs - VF6 and VF7 .

The date July 15, 2025, will see the launch of Tesla's first showroom in India, booking commencement of VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7 electric SUVs, as well as the launch of Kia Carens Clavis EV.

Interestingly, July 15, 2025, is going to be a red-letter day for the Indian EV industry. Tesla, VinFast and Kia will have exciting events on the very same day in the Indian market. Here is a quick look at why July 15, 2025, is going to be one of the most important dates for the Indian EV industry.

Tesla is all set to inaugurate its first experience centre in Mumbai. The experience centre is located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and will open on July 15. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to make an appearance at the experience centre, considering it is the first such outlet from the brand in India. This move will officially signify the EV manufacturing company's entry into the world’s third-largest automotive market. After Mumbai, Tesla is expected to open its second experience centre in the country in New Delhi. The leading US electric vehicle manufacturer has started bringing in its Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs from its Shanghai facility, indicating the commencement of its retail activities in India.

Vinfast Auto India has announced that it will officially commence accepting pre-bookings for its upcoming VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in the country from July 15, 2025. The Vietnamese automaker is preparing its arrival in the Indian passenger vehicle market and has already signed dealer partner agreements with 13 dealer groups. The electric vehicle manufacturer will commence retail operations in India with 32 dealerships across 27 cities nationwide, and will set up a 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) network.

Kia India is gearing up to launch its next big car in India, the Carens Clavis EV. It will be the South Korean automobile brand's first made-in-India electric car. The Kia Carens Clavis EV will come as an all-electric version of the internal combustion engine-propelled Carens Clavis. Being the electric version of the fossil fuel-powered Carens Clavis, the electric MPV is expected to share a plethora of design elements and key features with the ICE-powered MPV that is currently on sale in the country.

