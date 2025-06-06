HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model Y Juniper Spotted On Indian Roads Again. Take A Look

Tesla Model Y Juniper spotted on Indian roads again. Take a look

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2025, 14:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The Tesla Model Y Juniper was recently spotted on Indian roads, wrapped in black.

Tesla Model Y testing
Shared on Reddit, the blurry images provide insights into Tesla's first car in India, as the company prepares for its market debut (CarsIndia/Reddit)
Tesla Model Y testing
Shared on Reddit, the blurry images provide insights into Tesla's first car in India, as the company prepares for its market debut
Get Launch Updates on
Tesla Model Y arrow icon
Notify me

Soon after the Model Y was seen testing with camouflage in India, the Tesla Model Y Juniper has now also been spotted on Indian roads covered in a full black wrap. The photos have been shared by a user on the social media platform Reddit. Though slightly blurry, the multiple close-up images give us a better idea of what the first Tesla car in India will look like.

From land acquisition to talent scouting, the EV carmaker has been making preparations to make its debut in the Indian market. The American manufacturer has also filed homologations for the Model 3 and Model Y variants in India.

Identify this Coupè?
byu/Substantial-Rate8886 inCarsIndia

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model Y
Range Icon545 km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.02 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon75.3 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo C40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo C40 Recharge
BatteryCapacity Icon78 kWh Range Icon 530 km
₹ 62.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

In the global market, the Model Y is available in a single configuration. It is equipped with an all-wheel drive system and a long-range battery pack, providing an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometres and a top speed of 200 kilometres per hour. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 96 kilometres per hour in a mere 4.6 seconds.

Also Read : Tesla recalls Model Y Juniper for first time, blame it on a tiny plastic part that can't be fixed remotely

Tesla Model Y Juniper: Features

Notable features include power-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, a sound system with 15 speakers and a subwoofer, a hands-free trunk, and eight cameras. It also incorporates advanced safety technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance.

Tesla Model Y Juniper: Colour options

The electric car comes in six colour options, including Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Deep Blue Metallic, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, and Quicksilver. For the interior, customers can choose between a Black and White scheme or an all-black design.

Also Read : Tesla secures strategic 5-year warehouse lease in Mumbai amidst expansion plans

Tesla Model Y Juniper: Design

Recently, the Model Y went through a major redesign, which includes new lighting elements at both the front and rear. The interior has been upgraded with enhanced ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a new touchscreen interface, and a soft-touch finish. Additionally, the suspension has been retuned for better performance, and the steering has been made more responsive. The Model Y now also features acoustic glass to reduce road noise.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2025, 14:17 PM IST
TAGS: tesla tesla model y model y

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.