Tesla Model Y Juniper spotted on Indian roads again. Take a look

Soon after the Model Y was seen testing with camouflage in India, the Tesla Model Y Juniper has now also been spotted on Indian roads covered in a full black wrap. The photos have been shared by a user on the social media platform Reddit. Though slightly blurry, the multiple close-up images give us a better idea of what the first Tesla car in India will look like.

From land acquisition to talent scouting, the EV carmaker has been making preparations to make its debut in the Indian market. The American manufacturer has also filed homologations for the Model 3 and Model Y variants in India.

In the global market, the Model Y is available in a single configuration. It is equipped with an all-wheel drive system and a long-range battery pack, providing an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometres and a top speed of 200 kilometres per hour. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 96 kilometres per hour in a mere 4.6 seconds.

Tesla Model Y Juniper: Features

Notable features include power-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, a sound system with 15 speakers and a subwoofer, a hands-free trunk, and eight cameras. It also incorporates advanced safety technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance.

Tesla Model Y Juniper: Colour options

The electric car comes in six colour options, including Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Deep Blue Metallic, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, and Quicksilver. For the interior, customers can choose between a Black and White scheme or an all-black design.

Tesla Model Y Juniper: Design

Recently, the Model Y went through a major redesign, which includes new lighting elements at both the front and rear. The interior has been upgraded with enhanced ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a new touchscreen interface, and a soft-touch finish. Additionally, the suspension has been retuned for better performance, and the steering has been made more responsive. The Model Y now also features acoustic glass to reduce road noise.

