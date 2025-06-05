Tesla recalls Model Y Juniper for first time, blame it on a tiny plastic part that can't be fixed remotely

Tesla has recalled select numbers of its new Model Y electric crossover. The carmaker has been known for fixing the issues generally via software updates, as happened in many cases previously. However, this time, fixing the problem by software updates is not a feasible solution. The updated iteration of the Tesla Model Y has not been out for very long, but it is already getting its first recall. Just 172 units of the Tesla electric crossovers have been impacted by this problem.

The updated Tesla EV, also known as Model Y Juniper, has been detected with a wiper washer fluid routing defect. The defect involves a blocked plastic elbow that stops the wiper fluid from spraying. The plastic elbow that helps route windshield wiper fluid onto the windscreen itself has been detected as defective, resulting in the issue. The problem has been traced back to a supplier error in Malaysia.

While the problem is not as major as suspension components falling off or a body panel flying off, or brakes failing, it is important. The recall paperwork indicates that a dirty windshield can pose a safety risk for the driver, hindering his or her view, and if they can't clean the windshield, that could lead to a bigger issue.

Tesla claims to have spotted this defect in mid-April, which resulted in an inspection of the Model Y for the same issue. It communicated with the supplier, which reportedly confirmed to the electric car manufacturer that it failed to revalidate their tooling after performing a repair, causing the defect in the suspect components.

To solve the issue, Tesla will remove the old defective plastic elbow pieces and replace them with fresh and fully functional ones. However, Tesla has said that it doesn’t know of any incidents or accidents related to the issue.

