2025 Tesla Model Y spotted on Indian roads

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2025, 13:13 PM
  • Tesla has already filed homologation for the Model Y and Model 3 in India.
Tesla Model Y is expected to be the first model that the brand will launch in India. (Twitter/ashishpol86)
Tesla Model Y is expected to be the first model that the brand will launch in India.

Tesla has started testing the 2025 Model Y out on the Indian roads. The electric vehicle was spotted on the Mumbai Pune Expressway wearing camouflage. Few reports claim that Tesla will be opening its first dealership in Mumbai and will first start selling electric vehicles that will be fully imported in India.

It is expected that the brand will first launch the Model Y in the Indian market, which does make sense because it is an SUV and this body style is the most popular right now in the world. With the Model Y, there is also an advantage of the ground clearance, which India-spec models will need, considering the roads that our country has. Tesla was earlier testing the previous generation of Model 3, which was facing quite a lot of issues because of its ground clearance.

In the global market, the Model Y is available only in a single configuration. It gets an all-wheel drive powertrain with the long range battery pack. It has an EPA-rated range of 526 km and a top speed of 200 kmph. It can accelerate from 0-96 kmph in 4.6 seconds.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2025, 13:09 PM IST
