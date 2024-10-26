Your old Honda car is being recalled in India. Here's what you need to know

Honda Cars India has announced a voluntary recall for over 92,000 cars to replace a faulty fuel pump
The recall list includes 90,468 vehicles and 2,204 old models, which have undergone a part change earlier
The recall campaign affects nearly all offerings from Honda including the City, Amaze, Brio, Civic, BR-V, WR-V, Jazz, and Accord
The preventive recall campaign affects cars manufactured between September 2017 and June 2018
Honda says the fuel pumps installed may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting.
Honda will carry out the replacement free of cost at its dealerships in a phased manner starting from November 5
Honda will contact the affected car owners individually while customers can check using their 17-character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
Customers who may have bought the fuel pump assembly from authorised Honda Cars dealerships over the counter can also get their cars checked
The new Honda Elevate is not a part of the recall