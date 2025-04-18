HT Auto
New Tesla Model Y Spotted Alongside Previous Gen Model In India

New Tesla Model Y spotted alongside previous-gen model in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2025, 13:23 PM
  • The Model Y features all-wheel drive, a long-range battery with 526 km range, and accelerates to 96 km/h in 4.6 seconds.
The Model Y is expected to be the first car that Tesla will bring to India. (Twitter/@ishanagarwal24)
The Model Y is expected to be the first car that Tesla will bring to India.

Tesla has commenced testing the 2025 Model Y on Indian roads. The electric vehicle was wrapped with camouflage and was spotted alongside the previous version of the Model Y. Earlier, the electric vehicle was observed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Several reports suggest that Tesla plans to establish its inaugural dealership in Mumbai, initially offering fully imported electric vehicles for sale in India. Additionally, Tesla has begun the hiring process in India, indicating that operations will soon be underway.

The brand is anticipated to introduce the Model Y to the Indian market first, a decision that is logical given the current global popularity of SUVs. The Model Y offers the added benefit of higher ground clearance, a crucial feature for vehicles in India due to the condition of the roads. Previously, Tesla conducted tests on the earlier generation of the Model 3, which encountered numerous challenges related to its ground clearance.

The new Model Y was spotted with the previous generation of Model Y, which was also on test in India. (Twitter/@ishanagarwal24)
In the international market, the Model Y is offered exclusively in one configuration. It features an all-wheel drive system paired with a long-range battery pack, providing an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometers and a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in just 4.6 seconds.

This electric SUV is available in six color choices: Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Deep Blue Metallic, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, and Quicksilver. For the interior, customers can select between two options: a Black and White combination or an all-black design.

Also Read : Tesla Model Y to get an affordable, smaller version. Will it launch in India?

The Model Y has recently undergone a significant redesign, introducing new lighting elements at both the front and rear. The interior has been enhanced with updated ambient lighting, ventilated seating, a new touchscreen interface, and a soft-touch finish. Additionally, the suspension has been recalibrated, and the steering has been made more responsive. The vehicle now also features acoustic glass to minimize road noise.

Additional features include power-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, a sound system comprising 15 speakers and one subwoofer, a hands-free trunk, eight cameras, and various active safety technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2025, 13:23 PM IST
