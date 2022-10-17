Mercedes EQE electric SUV storms in to impress world. Is India launch imminent?

The EQE electric SUV from Mercedes promises to offer a capable and longer drive than some of the rivals it is targeting to bring down.

Mercedes-Benz has officially taken the wraps off of its EQE electric SUV with a claimed range of nearly 600 kilometers and some very impressive performance capabilities as well. With an eye peeled on bringing down the dominance of Tesla in the global electric vehicle (EV) space, Mercedes has been on a product offensive and while the EQE sedan is confirmed for a launch in India next year, may also drive out the EQE SUV in the times to come.

Mercedes EQE is the SUV version of the EQE sedan which itself is the electric version of the highly popular E-Class sedan. The EQE sedan as well as the SUV are more than likely to play a crucial role in the company's bid to play a huge role in electric mobility. The EQE SUV in particular could potentially capitalize on the growing preference for vehicles with a stronger road presence. Interestingly though, the EQE SUV has slightly smaller dimensions that its sedan equivalent - having a wheelbase of 3,030 mm, overall length of 4,863 mm, width of 1,940 mm and stands 1,686 mm tall.

The EQE SUV makes use of Mercedes' all-electric platform which also underpins the EQS and EQE sedans, this particular model claims to be quite a capable drive machine while being typically loaded with comfort and luxury features for occupants.

What is the range on the Mercedes EQE SUV?

While there also is an AMG version of the EQE SUV, the non-AMG version claims to be quite a capable performer as well.

With its 90.6 kWh battery pack, the Mercedes EQE SUV has a claimed range of around 600 kilometers per charge. There are two variants. The solitary electric motor on the rear axle helps the EV build 288 hp and offer 565 Nm of torque. But if one opts for the EQE 350 4Matic, the dual-motor set up helps take the torque up to 765 Nm even though the range then drops to around 560 kilometers. But there is an even more capable variant in the form of the EQE 500 4Matic which offers max power of 396 hp and torque of an incredible 858 Nm. The best claimed range on this is around 550 kilometers.

How quickly can one charge the Mercedes EQE SUV?

The Mercedes EQE SUV can be charged using a 170 kWh charger which would take just 15 minutes to give the EV a range of 220 kms. Mercedes will also offer a warranty of 10 years of 2.50 lakh kilometers on the battery in markets where the EQE SUV will be offered first.

What are the cabin feature highlights inside the Mercedes EQE SUV?

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Mercedes EQE SUV.

The Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a massive 17.7-inch MBUX hyperscreen but even the front passenger can look forward to a 12.3-inch OLED screen for a dedicated interface. The SUV may also be more comfortable for passengers than its sedan version with slightly more headroom and recline function on the bench seat. Boot space is also slightly more inside this EV.

When is Mercedes EQE SUV launching?

Mercedes will initially manufacture the EQE SUV for the US market in its Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama from December onwards. The official launch is scheduled for some time in 2023 and pricing would also be known closer to the official launch timeline.

