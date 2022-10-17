In pics: Mercedes-Benz introduces all-electric EQE SUV

7/7

The Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a 90.6 kWh battery pack that promises to give a range of around 600 km. It comes in two variants, of which one has a power output of 288 hp and 565 Nm of torque while the other has a torque of 765 Nm but with a range of around 560 km. There is an even more capable variant in the form of the EQE 500 4Matic which offers max power of 396 hp and torque of an incredible 858 Nm. The best claimed range on this is around 550 km.