In pics: Mercedes-Benz introduces all-electric EQE SUV
The Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a 90.6 kWh battery pack that promises to give a range of around 600 km.
Mercedes-Benz lifts the cover off its all-electric EQE SUV which is a multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive saloon. The luxury automaker says that the Mercedes EQE SUV is one of the most spacious representatives of its class.
The design of the Mercedes EQE SUV has a sporty character with the overhangs and the front-end assembly that have been kept compact.
The digital light headlamp technology in the EQE SUV comes with innovative functions such as the projection of auxiliary markings or warning symbols onto the road.
The rear face of the Mercedes EQE SUV has a seamless look with a continuous LED tail light strip.
The Mercedes EQE SUV has a wheelbase of 3,030 mm with a length of 4863 mm, a width of 1940 mm and a height of 1686 mm. The EV sits on wheels that ranges from 19 to 22 inches.
The interior of the Mercedes EQE SUV flaunts a 17.7-inch MBUX hyperscreen along with a 12.3-inch OLED screen with a dedicated interface.
The Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a 90.6 kWh battery pack that promises to give a range of around 600 km. It comes in two variants, of which one has a power output of 288 hp and 565 Nm of torque while the other has a torque of 765 Nm but with a range of around 560 km. There is an even more capable variant in the form of the EQE 500 4Matic which offers max power of 396 hp and torque of an incredible 858 Nm. The best claimed range on this is around 550 km.
First Published Date: 17 Oct 2022, 12:28 PM IST
