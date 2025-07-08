Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 to make their way Down Under. Here's what we know

Mahindra is preparing to launch two of its all-electric SUVs — the XEV 9e and BE 6 — in Australia, marking a major step in the company's global EV strategy. The confirmation came from Sachin Arolkar, Head of International Operations at Mahindra, during the launch of the petrol-powered XUV 3XO in Australia.

"It's already a work in progress," Arolkar told Australian outlet Drive. "Given that we launched these models in India in March, I don't expect it to be too far in the future."

Both the XEV 9e and BE 6 are part of Mahindra’s Born Electric range under its Electric Origin sub-brand, which comprises five upcoming EVs. These models are being manufactured at the brand’s new Chakan EV plant in India, based on the INGLO skateboard platform developed in collaboration with Volkswagen.

While Mahindra hasn’t confirmed exact delivery timelines for the Australian market, the brand's March rollout in India suggests that exports could begin by early 2025. The BE 6 is expected to arrive first, followed by the more premium XEV 9e.

Arolkar added that Mahindra is aiming for 20–30 per cent of its international sales to be electric vehicles by 2027, underlining that electric will remain a strategic priority over hybrids.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Specs

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 can deliver a range of up to 535 km when equipped with the 59 kWh battery pack. For those opting for the larger 79 kWh battery, the range increases to a claimed 682 km. Meanwhile, the XEV 9e is said to offer a slightly higher 542 km range with the 59 kWh unit and up to 656 km with the 79 kWh pack.

Both battery options are compatible with DC fast charging, supporting up to 175 kW. This allows the battery to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes, making it convenient for quick top-ups.

In terms of performance, the smaller battery delivers a peak output of 230 bhp, while the larger one boosts the output to 285 bhp. Regardless of battery size, both SUVs generate a consistent torque of 380 Nm. Initially, Mahindra will offer these EVs in a rear-wheel-drive setup only. Drivers will also have access to three distinct driving modes—Range, Everyday, and Race—along with additional Boost and One-Pedal Drive functionalities.

79 kWh Battery Now Offered Across Line-up

Recently, Mahindra has expanded its EV options in India by providing the 79 kWh battery pack across additional models to provide more driving ranges, given most customers are looking for more considerations of practicality, rather than solely performance. The battery includes LFP battery chemistry, which better enhances safety, lifetime, and thermal stability.

