Mahindra gearing up to showcase exciting concept cars this Independence Day. What we know so far
Mahindra is gearing up to reveal some exciting concept cars and a new vehicle platform on August 15, 2025.
Mahindra is planning a major product offensive throughout this decade, and we will see a glimpse of that on Independence Day this year. Like every year, on August 15, the homegrown automobile giant is expected to reveal some exciting products. This time, the car manufacturer has teased three concept cars that are slated to be unveiled at the August 15 event in Mumbai, which has been dubbed FREEDOM_NU.
Mahindra has already teased the Vision.T, Vision.S and Vision.SXT - which will break cover on August 15 this year. The car manufacturer is expected to showcase at least four different concept models at the event, which will give us an idea of future Mahindra SUVs, across both electric and internal combustion propulsion categories. Besides that, Mahindra is also expected to reveal a completely new vehicle architecture as well.
Here is a quick look at what has been teased so far ahead of the August 15 unveiling.
The teaser of the Mahindra Vision.T concept hints at a boxy SUV design, which bears a strong resemblance to the previously showcased Mahindra Thar.e concept model, which was unveiled along with the Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup truck that is slated to arrive in the markets in 2026. The Mahindra Thar.e was showcased as a fully electric futuristic iteration of the Mahindra Thar SUV, which has been one of the most popular and bestselling SUV nomenclatures in India for a long time. The latest teaser shows the top view of the concept and hints at a similar boxy shape as Thar.e. The chunky bumper, creases on the bonnet as well s wide and off-road focused meaty tyres can be figured out as well. Interestingly, the teaser video shows different wheel arches and bumpers compared to what was there onboard the Thar.e concept. Also, the bonnet has creases compared to the Thar.e's flat bonnet surface.
The teaser of the Mahindra Vision.S concept reveals a top-down view. It gives a glimpse of what we can expect. The teaser caption says that a muscular presence will be there, hinting at a butch SUV in the works. An all-new model, dubbed the next-generation Bolero Neo, was spotted testing with boxy proportions recently, and the new concept could preview the same. There’s no word yet on the powertrain choices but the upcoming SUV could get petrol, diesel, and even electric motors. It’ll also be interesting to see if Mahindra has any hybrid plans.
The teaser of Mahindra Vision.SXT hints at a ruggedly built SUV, and has several themes overlapping with the other concept teasers showcased so far. You can see bonnet locks on the side and muscular lines for that butch appeal. The bumper appears to be equally rugged with plenty of sharp lines and angular thrown in. In a nutshell, the Mahindra Vision.SXT concept previews a new SUV coming from the brand, which will likely be underpinned by an all-new platform.
