Mahindra plans Aussie growth after XUV 3XO launch, eyes top 15 carmaker rank by 2030

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched Australia, underscoring its renewed ambitions in one of the world’s most competitive SUV markets. The compact SUV, unveiled in Victoria earlier this week, is expected to play a central role in reshaping the brand’s image from a rural workhorse to a credible urban SUV contender. According to a report by Drive.com, Mahindra is aiming to break into Australia’s Top 15 best-selling car brands by 2030—up from its current 32nd position.

Mahindra’s Australian operations have traditionally remained under the radar, largely due to the company not submitting data to industry-standard VFACTS reports.

The XUV 3XO joins the mid-size XUV700 in Mahindra’s local line-up and is positioned to compete in the light SUV segment, currently dominated by the Mazda CX-3. Executives expect the new model to become Mahindra’s top-seller in the country and a catalyst for broader brand transformation.

Sevenfold growth and market expansion

Mahindra’s Australian operations have traditionally remained under the radar, largely due to the company not submitting data to industry-standard VFACTS reports. That changed at the XUV 3XO launch, where executives revealed that the brand sold 4,185 vehicles in the latest Indian financial year (April 2024 to March 2025). This marks a sevenfold increase over its 2022 performance and places Mahindra just behind brands like Chevrolet, Mini, and Skoda.

Sachin Arolkar, Head of International Operations, said that while the 2030 target is ambitious, the more immediate goal is to break into the top five within specific segments. “Being top in light SUVs is a step in the direction of being in the Top 15," he told Drive.com.au. “Australia is a strategic market, and we believe we have the right formula for growth here."

Rebranding from rural to urban appeal

Mahindra is no stranger to the Australian market—it’s been present for nearly 20 years—but until recently, its appeal was limited to commercial and rural buyers. Since 2021, the firm has been working actively to reposition itself for younger, urban customers. Neha Anand, Vice President and Head of the XUV brand, said in an interview with Drive that the change was a deliberate one. “Earlier, Mahindra represented ruggedness and reliability. Today, we need to be tech-conscious, young, and attention-grabbing."

This turnaround is seen in its growing dealer network—70 stores at present, with a further 10 to open over the next five months—and opening a local spare parts warehouse to provide strong aftersales support.

Next steps in a competitive landscape

Mahindra's Australian range is still modest for the time being. The Scorpio SUV, introduced in 2023, is put on the backburner temporarily because of impending safety regulations imposing autonomous emergency braking (AEB). The Pik-Up ute is out of showroom stands until a new model comes along in 2026, after government changes regarding side-impact crash protection.

Still, the company remains optimistic. Arolkar emphasized that Mahindra isn’t looking to copy established Japanese, Korean, or Chinese brands, but rather forge its own path. “We’re calling out our own nation in a calibrated way," he said.

With a renewed strategy, modern products like the XUV 3XO, and a long-term vision, Mahindra is preparing for a new phase in Australia—one that could finally put it on the mainstream buyer’s radar.

