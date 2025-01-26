Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e phase 2 test drives begin. Is your city on the list?

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e were launched in November 2024 with a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh and ₹ 21 .90 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the top end Pack Three variants of the electric SUVs are priced at ₹26.90 lakh and ₹30.50, respectively. The prices of the remaining variants are yet to be announced. The company has already commenced the test drives for the vehicles inDelhi NCR, Mumbai MMR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune in the first phase. Now though the second phase of the test drives have also commenced, starting from January 25.

In the second phase, customers in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Goa, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Surat, Vadodara, Chandigarh and Tricity will be able to get the test drives for both the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e. Meanwhile, the third phase, test drives for both the vehicles will be available across India, starting from February 7.

What are the battery packs on offer with the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

Mahindra will provide the BE 6 and XEV 9e models with battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh. These battery packs are capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in a mere 20 minutes.

What is the claimed range of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 is capable of achieving a distance of up to 535 km when equipped with its 59 kWh battery pack, while the 79 kWh variant is said to offer a range of 682 km. In contrast, the XEV 9e is reported to have a range of 542 km with the 59 kWh battery and 656 km with the 79 kWh battery pack.

What is the power and torque output of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

The compact battery pack is designed to deliver a maximum power output of 230 bhp in both vehicle models, while the larger battery pack will generate 285 bhp. The torque remains consistent at 380 Nm. Currently, Mahindra will offer the electric SUVs exclusively in a rear-wheel drive configuration. Three driving modes will be available: Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, there will be a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode.

