Car or gadget? Mahindra clarifies on viral video of a stalled BE 6 after accident

Are modern cars loaded with features a boon or bane? A debate has been triggered after a Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV reportedly stalled in a minor road accident in Hyderabad last week. According to the BE 6 owner, the sensors of the EV were damaged in the accident causing it to stall. A video of the incident went viral with netizens raising questions on vehicles packed with modern car technology being more prone to breakdowns than other cars. However, Mahindra has debunked the theory with its clarification.

Mahindra BE 6 is one of the two latest electric cars to be launched by the carmaker in November last year. The BE 6 electric SUV is priced between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Equipped with either a 59 kWh or a 79 kWh battery, the BE 6 is offered with a range of up to 682 kms of range in a single charge. It has grabbed attention of potential buyers with its several advanced features like level 2 ADAS technology, Head-up Display (HuD), Auto Park Assist with remote control among others.

Mahindra BE 6 accident: What happened

According to reports, the Mahindra BE 6 seen in the viral video was involved in a minor accident when the Datsun car rear-ended the electric SUV. The images show that the front bumper and headlight of the Datsun model was damaged while the BE 6 had minor scratches on the rear bumper. While the Datsun owner was able to drive away in the damaged car to a service station, the BE 6 driver failed to move the EV.

A Reddit user wrote, “Mahindra BE6 no visible damage and super built quality. Just minor scratches on impact site. That Datsun damaged his cars sensors and it was completely stuck on the spot. Now imagine you are in traffic someone rear ended and you are stuck in 'Fighter Jet Cabin' while others are giving you looks for blocking the traffic more."

Mahindra BE 6 accident: Carmaker issues clarification

Mahindra has come out with an explanation on what actually happened. The carmaker has rejected claims that damaged sensors of the BE 6 made it stall after the accident. A statement issued by the carmaker reads, “We categorically say that these claims are baseless and incorrect. The vehicle’s stoppage was not related to any sensor failure as being claimed in the video. Following the collision, the car was immediately moved to the side of the road, clearly demonstrating its functionality. Given that there was a collision, the vehicle was appropriately transported to the dealership for inspection."

Mahindra BE 6 safety features

The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the safest electric cars in India with five-star safety rating achieved at the Bharat NCAP crash tests last week. The electric SUV comes wrapped in high-strength bodyshell for enhanced safety. It features seven airbags, all-wheel disc brakes with brake-by-wire tech and brake booster. It also offers level 2+ ADAS suite with a broad range of safety features, such as front collision warning, driver-initiated auto lane change, lane centering and emergency steering assist, blind spot detection, cross-traffic alerts, and automatic emergency braking.

