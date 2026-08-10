Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads

Mahindra 's upcoming BE.07 electric SUV has been spotted testing again, offering a closer look at its production-spec design. While the test vehicle continues to be heavily camouflaged, the latest sighting reveals several exterior details as Mahindra prepares to expand its range of born-electric SUVs.

The BE.07 will sit above the BE 6 in Mahindra's electric SUV portfolio. Unlike the BE 6's coupe-inspired profile, the BE.07 gets a more upright body style, suggesting a stronger focus on cabin space and practicality. It will be based on Mahindra's INGLO electric vehicle architecture.

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Mahindra BE.07 design details revealed

The latest test vehicle features angular projector-style headlamps at the front, with parking sensors integrated into the front bumper. Fog lamps are positioned lower on the bumper, while the bonnet gets a relatively muscular design.

The side profile reveals several production-oriented elements, including frameless doors, flush-fitting door handles and large black alloy wheels. The roofline is noticeably more upright than that of the BE 6, giving the BE.07 a more conventional SUV silhouette.

At the rear, the test mule features vertically stacked LED tail lamps along with a rear wiper and washer, which is cleverly hidden underneath the rear spoiler. The number plate recess is mounted on the tailgate, while the overall rear design appears relatively clean.

BE.07 expected to get a feature-rich cabin

Mahindra has not yet revealed the production-spec interior of the BE.07. However, the SUV is expected to share several technologies and features with the company's newer electric models.

Expected equipment could include a triple-screen setup, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and multi-zone climate control. A head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Type-C charging ports and ADAS are also likely to be offered.

Six airbags are expected to be part of the safety package, although the final equipment list will be confirmed closer to the SUV's launch.

Mahindra BE.07 to use INGLO platform

The BE.07 will be built on Mahindra's INGLO platform, which also forms the basis of the BE 6 and other models in the company's born-electric range.

Mahindra has yet to reveal the battery capacity, motor specifications or claimed range of the BE.07. Given its relationship with the existing INGLO-based models, the SUV could share some battery and powertrain technology with them.

The larger and more upright body is expected to make the BE.07 more practical than the BE 6. Mahindra is also expected to offer the SUV with a five-seat configuration, while a three-row layout could potentially be considered for the production model.

More details about the Mahindra BE.07, including its powertrain, dimensions, interior and launch timeline, are expected to emerge as the SUV moves closer to its global debut.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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