Kawasaki showcases new Z and Ninja electric motorcycles, will go on sale in 2023

Kawasaki has unveiled two new electric prototypes which will serve as the base of the upcoming electric motorcycles. The brand has also unveiled updated H2 SX at EICMA.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2022, 10:15 AM
The electric motorcycles of Kawasaki will have a capacity of 3 kWh.
Kawasaki has previewed its two new electric motorcycles at EICMA 2022. The manufacturer will be launching these motorcycles sometime next year. The motorcycles are based on the Z and Ninja families. Kawasaki says that the motorcycles are created to comply with the European A1 vehicle licence regulations. The manufacturer first revealed the Z electric motorcycle at the Suzuka 8-Hour event. 

The Z and Ninja electric motorcycles are still in the prototype stage. Both motorcycles share the same powertrain. So, there are dual batteries with a combined capacity of 3 kWh. These prototypes will serve as the base of the actual production of motorcycles. It is expected that the motorcycles will have a power output of an equivalent petrol-powered 125 cc motorcycle. The exact power output and specifications of electric motorcycles are not yet known. 

Also Read : Kawasaki W175 launched at 1.47 lakh: Check price, specs, features

The electric motorcycle is using an electric motor with a chain drive that spins the rear wheel. In terms of hardware, there are disc brakes at both ends. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

The Z electric motorcycle is inspired by the design language of Kawasaki’s Z250 naked street motorcycle which is on sale in the global market. It gets minimalistic bodywork but with a muscular-looking fuel tank and an aggressive headlamp. Usually, design of the electric vehicles makes them stand out. However, that is not the case with the prototype. At first glance, no one would be able to tell that it is an electric vehicle.

The Ninja electric motorcycle is inspired by the other Ninja motorcycles but in size comparison, the electric motorcycle is close to the Ninja 250. So, there is an aggressive headlamp in the front, full fairing with turn indicators integrated into them, a split seat setup and muscular fuel tank. 

 

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2022, 10:15 AM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki electric vehicles
