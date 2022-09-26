Kawasaki W175 launched at ₹1.47 lakh: Check price, specs, features

Bookings for the Kawasaki W175 have opened and deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2022.

Kawasaki India has introduced the W175 motorcycle in the country at ₹1.47 lakh for the Ebony shade with price going up to ₹1.49 lakh for the Candy Persimmon Red tone (both prices are ex-showroom). The model now becomes the brand's most affordable motorcycle in its Indian line-up, overtaking the Ninja 300. Bookings for the bike have opened and deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2022.

The Kawasaki W175 sources power from a 177 cc, single cylinder engine which offers a displacement advantage of over 150cc-class. Transmission duties are performed by a five-speed gearbox and an engine balancer helps manage the unwanted vibrations while riding the bike.

In terms of design, the bike borrows some cues from its twin, the W800. It is adorned with round headlight, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a boxy side panel, a curved fender at rear, tail-light and indicators attached to it. The bike rides on 17-inch spoke wheels at front and rear and its tyre tread pattern contribute to its retro looks.

The W175 gets 60W headlamp which is as bright as that of larger-class models. The bike's semi- double cradle configuration complements the retro styling.

The Kawasaki W175 comes equipped with an asymmetric semi digital - Retro-style speedometer complemented by an odometer, trip meter and indicator lamps. The bikes also features a ‘W’ moniker, just like other models in the W family, on the speedometer face.

The bike employs a tubular semi double-cradle frame which is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. The rear suspension travel is only 65mm whereas the braking duties are handled by a single disc at the front and a drum at the rear. Fork boots protect the fork inner tubes, and contribute to the W175’s retro looks – as does the dual shock rear suspension.

