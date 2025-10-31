India gets rare earth magnet import clearance from China; What it means for EVs…

Some Indian companies have secured import licences for rare earth magnets from China. This signals a thaw in Beijing’s export restrictions and offers relief to the automotive and electric mobility sectors. The decision was confirmed by Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. This is a crucial development in securing critical components needed for advanced EV manufacturing.

Why it matters for the Auto & EV sector?

Rare earth magnets are crucial for modern mobility systems. They are used in EV traction motors, hybrid power units, ADAS systems, electric steering motors, sensors, and battery modules. China dominates nearly 70 per cent of rare earth mining and controls most global refining technology. Even though the minerals exist elsewhere, processing capabilities remain heavily China-centred.

China’s export restrictions earlier this year strained global auto supply chains. OEMs feared delays in EV and hybrid production, rising costs, and limited access to high-performance motor components. India's import clearance helps avoid similar disruptions.

Impact on India’s EV Market

The EV industry in India relies heavily on imported rare-earth components. Access to Chinese magnets will help stabilise supply and pricing. It is expected to:

Support EV and hybrid motor production

Prevent component shortages and price spikes

Aid manufacturers in meeting rising demand

Strengthen localisation and PLI-driven EV growth

The timing aligns with India's aggressive EV expansion plans led by companies like Tata Motors, Mahindra, and emerging battery manufacturers. A steady magnet supply will help maintain output and keep EV prices competitive for Indian buyers.

Strategic trade shift

The approval aligns with ongoing efforts to stabilise India-China relations. Both sides have recently re-engaged in trade and diplomatic talks. China has expanded export controls on critical minerals and technologies this year. Granting licences to India indicates an attempt to ease tensions and ensure supply chain continuity between major Asian economies.

For India, maintaining access to rare earth magnets is essential as the country targets large-scale EV adoption and builds battery and motor manufacturing capacity. This move helps bridge the gap until domestic extraction and processing scale up.

