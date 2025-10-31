HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles India Gets Rare Earth Magnet Import Clearance From China; What It Means For Evs…

India gets rare earth magnet import clearance from China; What it means for EVs…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2025, 12:30 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • China has approved rare-earth magnet imports to Indian companies, which may support India's domestic electrification plans during a critical growth phase.

rare earth mineral
Samples of rare earth minerals from left, Cerium oxide, Bastnasite, Neodymium oxide and Lanthanum carbonate are on display. (REUTERS)
rare earth mineral
Samples of rare earth minerals from left, Cerium oxide, Bastnasite, Neodymium oxide and Lanthanum carbonate are on display.
Get Launch Updates on
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric arrow icon
Notify me

Some Indian companies have secured import licences for rare earth magnets from China. This signals a thaw in Beijing’s export restrictions and offers relief to the automotive and electric mobility sectors. The decision was confirmed by Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. This is a crucial development in securing critical components needed for advanced EV manufacturing.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Why it matters for the Auto & EV sector?

Rare earth magnets are crucial for modern mobility systems. They are used in EV traction motors, hybrid power units, ADAS systems, electric steering motors, sensors, and battery modules. China dominates nearly 70 per cent of rare earth mining and controls most global refining technology. Even though the minerals exist elsewhere, processing capabilities remain heavily China-centred.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Cla Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon85 kWh Range Icon792 km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Pcx Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX Electric
MaxSpeed Icon60 kmph
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Felidae Electric Maven (HT Auto photo)
Felidae Electric Maven
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹30,000
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
MaxSpeed Icon45 kmph
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹94,999
Compare
View Offers

China’s export restrictions earlier this year strained global auto supply chains. OEMs feared delays in EV and hybrid production, rising costs, and limited access to high-performance motor components. India's import clearance helps avoid similar disruptions.

Impact on India’s EV Market

The EV industry in India relies heavily on imported rare-earth components. Access to Chinese magnets will help stabilise supply and pricing. It is expected to:

  • Support EV and hybrid motor production
  • Prevent component shortages and price spikes
  • Aid manufacturers in meeting rising demand
  • Strengthen localisation and PLI-driven EV growth

The timing aligns with India's aggressive EV expansion plans led by companies like Tata Motors, Mahindra, and emerging battery manufacturers. A steady magnet supply will help maintain output and keep EV prices competitive for Indian buyers.

Strategic trade shift

The approval aligns with ongoing efforts to stabilise India-China relations. Both sides have recently re-engaged in trade and diplomatic talks. China has expanded export controls on critical minerals and technologies this year. Granting licences to India indicates an attempt to ease tensions and ensure supply chain continuity between major Asian economies.

For India, maintaining access to rare earth magnets is essential as the country targets large-scale EV adoption and builds battery and motor manufacturing capacity. This move helps bridge the gap until domestic extraction and processing scale up.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2025, 12:30 pm IST
TAGS: evs electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.