In pics: Audi E-Tron facelift promises substantial performance upgrade

Audi E-Tron facelift is expected to break cover in its production guise at the Paris Motor Show in October 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 14:04 PM
Audi has not revealed much details about the upcoming e-tron facelift, but it is expected to come with significantly larger battery pack.
Audi e-tron prototype could be a preview of first-ever RS badged version of the EV.
The red unusual looking front grille and red accents around that hints at a performance focused model.
The front grille is flanked by red accented air intakes, sharp LED headlamps.
The car is expected to get a front wheel drive layout, while there would be a dual motor all-wheel drive version as well.
An RS badged version would be equipped with triple motor all-wheel drive version of the EV.
Audi e-tron prototype could be the facelift version of the electric SUV.
Audi e-tron RS would churn out around 600 hp of power and will compete with Tesla Model S Plaid.
Audi has not revealed when would the production model break cover, but expect it to come at Paris Motor Show next month.
Audi e-tron facelift would come with substantially improved performance.
First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 14:03 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi e-tron electric car electric vehicle
