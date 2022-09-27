In pics: Audi E-Tron facelift promises substantial performance upgrade
Audi E-Tron facelift is expected to break cover in its production guise at the Paris Motor Show in October 2022.
Audi has not revealed much details about the upcoming e-tron facelift, but it is expected to come with significantly larger battery pack.
Audi e-tron prototype could be a preview of first-ever RS badged version of the EV.
The red unusual looking front grille and red accents around that hints at a performance focused model.
The front grille is flanked by red accented air intakes, sharp LED headlamps.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.35 kmpl
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
The car is expected to get a front wheel drive layout, while there would be a dual motor all-wheel drive version as well.
An RS badged version would be equipped with triple motor all-wheel drive version of the EV.
Audi e-tron prototype could be the facelift version of the electric SUV.
Audi e-tron RS would churn out around 600 hp of power and will compete with Tesla Model S Plaid.
Audi has not revealed when would the production model break cover, but expect it to come at Paris Motor Show next month.
Audi e-tron facelift would come with substantially improved performance.
First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 14:03 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS