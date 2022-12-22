Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: What are the differences?

Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle in India on January 11, next year. The Korean carmaker has already started accepting booking for the electric crossover for ₹one lakh after it made its debut on Tuesday, December 20. The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai in India after the Kona Electric SUV. However, Ioniq 5 promises to be a far more premium offering than Kona given its new-age EV platform and technology.

On paper, it is the technical sibling of the Kia EV6, which was launched in India earlier this year, sharing several similarities. However, there are differences too. Here is a look at what makes Hyundai Ioniq 5 stand apart from Kia EV6 in terms of range, features and specs.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Specifications

The EV platform on which both these electric cars have been built was developed jointly by the Korean carmaker duo. The E-GMP platform is used for all the new generation electric vehicles from Hyundai and Kia worldwide. However, there are subtle differences in specification of both models. The Hyundai EV stands stands slightly smaller than the Kia EV. The difference of 60 mm in length, however, is almost negligible. While the width of both EVs are exactly the same, the Ioniq 5 stands 55 mm taller than the EV6. As far as the wheelbase is concerned, the Hyundai EV is about 100 mm longer than the Korean partner promising more space inside.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Features

The electric crossover from Hyundai gets a host of features including the 12.3-inch digital console and touchscreen infotainment system. There’s also connected car technology with over 60 features, Bose sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, ventilated seats with memory function and more. What makes the Ioniq 5 stand apart from its Koran rival is its customisable space inside with a moveable central console.

Kia EV6 also gets a curved HD display screen for the main infotainment as well as driver display. The front two seats have a zero-gravity recline function. Among other features are a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and wireless charging.

Both cars offer separate charging port that can help power other gadgets and home devices as well as other EVs to recharge, on the go. In terms of safety, both EVs offer ADAS functionality among a long list of other features.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Performance and range

Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come powered with a 72.6 kWh battery pack promising a range of 631 kms (ARAI Certified) on a single charge. The EV gets an axle-mounted single electric motor that develops 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger.

Kia EV6 draws power from a smaller 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Yet it offers less range compared to the Ioniq 5. Kia EV6 has more than 500 kms of range on a single charge, according to WLTP-certified range (European standard). It can recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 40 minutes using a 150 kWh DC fast charger. Kia EV6 RWD version can churn out maximum output of 229 hp and 350 Nm of torque, while the AWD version is more powerful with 347 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 605 Nm.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: Price

As far as price is concerned, Hyundai will announce Ioniq 5's price tag next month. The Kia EV6, launched earlier this year, comes at a starting price of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a premium offering. However, according to reports, Hyundai is likely to price the Ioniq 5 around ₹50 lakh and above to make it more affordable than its rival.

