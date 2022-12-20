HT Auto
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV unveiled in India, bookings open for 1 lakh

After a long wait, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has been finally unveiled in India. The new offering is being positioned as an SUV and will be the brand's new flagship offering. The automaker will start accepting bookings for the Ioniq 5 for a token amount of 1 lakh on its website while the launch will take place next year.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2022, 20:30 PM
The Ioniq 5 is the new flagship for Hyundai. It is based on the e-GMP platform,
The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's second all-electric model for India since the Kona Electric. It will be competing against the Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQB and the likes in the segment. The Hyundai flagship is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that also underpins the EV6.

Commenting on the unveil, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a grand statement of conscious consumerism. As committed, we will introduce this world-class BEV SUV to induce customer delight and usher in the future transformation of India’s automotive landscape. Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a strong step in this direction and with its intelligent technology and innovation, this BEV will bring us closer to a sustainable future. To foster and build an outlook that venerates the company’s testament to India’s progress, growth and incessant development, today we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for Hyundai Ioniq 5."

Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 631 kms as per ARAI on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a futuristic design building on the brand's Sensuous Sportiness theme. The minimalist theme keeps angular lines to the least while you also get Active air flap (AAF) for better aerodynamic performance. The model gets Parametric Pixel LED headlamps and a clamshell bonnet, while the pixel theme extends to the alloy wheels. You also get auto-flush door handles. The rear sports Parametric pixel LED taillights with the Hyundai emblem resting in the centre of the boot-lid. The EV measures 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,000 mm.

Power comes from the 72.6 kWh battery pack placed on the floor that promises a range of 631 km (ARAI Certified). The electric motor produces 214 bhp and 350 nm of peak torque. Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger. It also comes with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS and Vehicle 2 Load function.

The cabin sports a premium look finished in Dark pebble gray. It gets eco-processed leather seat upholstery, soft-touch materials on the dashboard, 12.3-inch digital cluster and touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control and more. The model also gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, Engine Parking Brake, all four disc brakes and more as part of the safety kit. The boot capacity stands at 571 litres with a front trunk also available.

The Ioniq 5 will be available in three colours - Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2022, 20:30 PM IST
