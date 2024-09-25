Copyright © HT Media Limited
How Tata vs MG war is electrifying EV battle this festive season. Check deals

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 25 Sep 2024, 06:27 AM
Tata Nexon EV now comes with a larger battery pack minus any price change while MG Windsor has been introduced with a battery-subscription program. Bo
The Nexon EV from Tata Motors may have an entirely different body type and style from the recently-launched MG Windsor EV. But the near similar pricing of both models make these cars go head-to-head against each other.

Now may be a great time to drive home an electric car because car manufacturers want your attention and are willing to roll out never-before-seen deals on both existing and new models. While Tata Motors has a lion's share in the electric car market, JSW MG Motor India has taken a unique approach of offering ‘Battery as a Service’ (BaaS) package with all its electric vehicles (EVs), including the recently-launched Windsor EV.

India's EV revolution is being primarily powered by electric two-wheelers with demand rising significantly in recent years. But the electric car space has been comparatively lukewarm. This is party because of far fewer options and the cost factor. But while Tata Motors offers electric versions of Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon and the recently-launched Curvv EV in the ‘affordable’ range, MG too is determined for a larger share of the pie with its Comet, Windsor and ZS models.

Tata's electric moves

Tata Motors recently drove out the electric, petrol and diesel versions of its all-new Curvv mid-size SUV. The unique design of the model is its biggest highlight but the electric version is quite a capable performer as well. On Tuesday, the Indian manufacturer further announced the addition of a larger 45 kWh battery pack on its best-selling Nexon EV while keeping the pricing same, that is 13.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Additionally, a frunk (front trunk) has been added to the Nexon EV which now also comes with a panoramic sunroof that is almost as big as that on the Curvv, a model that is one segment above it. The top-end Nexon EV 45 is priced at 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and there is also a Dark Edition that comes for an additional 20,000.

JSW MG Motor India declares price war

The pricing war is well and truly on with MG recently announcing its BaaS program. The Windsor EV was launched at a base price of 10 lakhs (before taxes) but this is minus the battery which can be subscribed at 3.50 per kilometer of the vehicle driven. The company also launched the Windsor EV with battery at a base price of 13.50 lakh (before taxes) where there is no need for any additional subscription. The company is further offering a buy-back plan at 60 per cent of the purchase price after a three-year ownership period. Additionally, public charging under the MG e-hub app is free for owners for a year and there is a lifetime warranty on the Windsor battery for the first owner of the vehicle.

Soon after the Windsor launch, MG also introduced its BaaS program on the Comet EV which can be purchased at 5 lakhs (before taxes) and the battery subsequentally subscribed to. The ZS EV too can be purchased for 14 lakhs (before taxes) if the subscription model is availed.

While MG has a clear goal to increase its market share in the EV segment and has also confirmed launch of other all electric models and hybrids in the times to come, Tata Motors too is in no mood to let go off its dominance in the segment. While having models under 20 lakh price bracket means there is a sense of price parity that is being worked towards when pitted against comparable ICE (internal combustion engine models), the cost of ownership and battery warranty too is fast emerging as a key focal point to allay fears and apprehensions.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2024, 06:27 AM IST
