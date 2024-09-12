Planning to buy MG Windsor EV this festive season? Key facts you must know

JSW MG Motor India has launched its much awaited electric car MG Windsor EV in the country on September 11, which comes as a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV. The electric crossover has been launched as the automaker's third EV in the country, after the ZS EV and Comet EV. The MG Windsor EV comes available at an introductory starting price of ₹9.99 lakh. However, the automaker has not revealed the ex-showroom pricing of the EV. The Windsor EV is that it comes with a battery subscription program, which costs ₹3.5 per kilometre for the buyers.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV launched: Making sense of industry-first BaaS program

While Tata Motors holds the lion's share in the Indian electric car market, JSW MG Motor India is aiming to grab a sizeable share in this space. Keeping an eye on that target, the OEM has brought the Windsor EV.

Also Read : JSW MG Motor India aims to move away from petrol & diesel engines, focus on EVs

If you are planning to buy the MG Windsor EV this festive season, here are the key facts about it that you should know.