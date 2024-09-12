Planning to buy MG Windsor EV this festive season? Key facts you must know

HT Auto
  • MG Windsor EV comes as the third electric car from the brand in India after ZS EV and Comet EV.
MG Windsor EV
MG Windsor EV comes as the third electric car from the brand in India after ZS EV and Comet EV.
MG Windsor EV
MG Windsor EV comes as the third electric car from the brand in India after ZS EV and Comet EV.

JSW MG Motor India has launched its much awaited electric car MG Windsor EV in the country on September 11, which comes as a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV. The electric crossover has been launched as the automaker's third EV in the country, after the ZS EV and Comet EV. The MG Windsor EV comes available at an introductory starting price of 9.99 lakh. However, the automaker has not revealed the ex-showroom pricing of the EV. The Windsor EV is that it comes with a battery subscription program, which costs 3.5 per kilometre for the buyers.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV launched: Making sense of industry-first BaaS program

While Tata Motors holds the lion's share in the Indian electric car market, JSW MG Motor India is aiming to grab a sizeable share in this space. Keeping an eye on that target, the OEM has brought the Windsor EV.

Also Read : JSW MG Motor India aims to move away from petrol & diesel engines, focus on EVs

If you are planning to buy the MG Windsor EV this festive season, here are the key facts about it that you should know.

1 MG Windsor EV: Price

MG Windsor EV has been launched at a price of 9.99 lakh. However, the company has not revealed what would be the ex-showroom price of the EV as well as the full price list also. While the 9.99 lakh is for the car itself, MG is offering a subscription program for the battery pack, which is on pay as per use basis. The customers need to pay 3.5 per kilometre for the battery pack. Expect the full price list and ex-showroom pricing of the Windsor EV to be revealed soon.

2 MG Windsor EV: Test drive, booking and delivery

MG Windsor EV's test drives will commence from September 25, while the electric crossover will be available for booking from October 3. JSW MG Motor India has said that it aims to start deliveries of the Windsor EV from October 12.

3 MG Windsor EV: Design

The MG Windsor EV looks identical to the Wuling Cloud EV. Only the nomenclature and the brand logo come different from the Chinese EV. It looks big with the overall dimension, while the design elements include sleek LED daytime running lights connected by an LED strip. It also gets illuminated brand logo, LED headlamps, LED taillights connected by an LED strip, flush-fitting door handles, diamond-cut 18-inch aero alloy wheels etc.

4 MG Windsor EV: Features

Like other MG cars in India, the all-new Windsor EV too comes loaded with plethora of features. It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, large touchscreen infotainment system with wide range of connectivity options, a fully digital colour instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, 135-degree reclinable split rear seats etc.

5 MG Windsor EV: Powertrain

Powering the MG Windsor EV is a 38 kWh battery pack. The electric motor omboard churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The Windsor EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge. The battery takes about 15 hours to be charged fully using a 3.3 kW charger and 7.5 hours by using a 7.4 kW charger. Also, using a fast charger, the battery can be topped up from zero to 80 per cent in 55 minutes.

6 MG Windsor EV: Safety

The MG Windsor EV comes loaded with a host of safety features, which include six airbags including dual front, side and curtain airbags. Besides that, it also gets disc brakes on all four wheels, electric parking brake, rear parking sensors, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), rear defogger, follow me home headlamps, all seats seatbelt reminder, three-point seatbelts for all seats, a 360 degree surround view camera, LED cornering lights, LED rear fog lamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, auto dimming IRVM etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor MG Motor India MG Windsor Windsor EV MG Windsor EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric moblity

