Tata Tiago EV and Nexon EV get massive price cuts by up to 1.2 lakh. Here’s why

India’s bestselling EVs, the Tata Nexon EV and Tiago EV have received massive price cuts making them competitively priced
The Tata Nexon EV is now more affordable by up to ₹1.2 lakh, while the Tiago EV is now cheaper by ₹70,000
The Tata Nexon EV now starts at ₹14.49 lakh for the base Medium Range (MR) variant, while the Long Range (LR) variant is priced from ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Tata Tiago EV now starts from ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata says there has been a global price reduction in battery cell prices and the automaker has chosen to proactively pass on the benefits to customers
The Punch EV prices remain unchanged as Tata says the introductory prices already factor in the falling battery price
The Tata Nexon EV Long Range now undercuts the new Mahindra XUV400 EL PRO by ₹50,000, making it more attractively positioned
The Tata Tiago EV is now only about ₹1 lakh more expensive than the MG Comet EV, which received a price reduction recently as well
Both the Tata Tiago EV and Nexon EV remain unchanged in terms of specifications and equipment