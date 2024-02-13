Tata Tiago EV and Nexon EV get massive price cuts by up to 1.2 lakh. Here’s why

Published Feb 13, 2024

India’s bestselling EVs, the Tata Nexon EV and Tiago EV have received massive price cuts making them competitively priced

The Tata Nexon EV is now more affordable by up to 1.2 lakh, while the Tiago EV is now cheaper by 70,000

The Tata Nexon EV now starts at 14.49 lakh for the base Medium Range (MR) variant, while the Long Range (LR) variant is priced from 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Tiago EV now starts from 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 

 Tata says there has been a global price reduction in battery cell prices and the automaker has chosen to proactively pass on the benefits to customers 

The Punch EV prices remain unchanged as Tata says the introductory prices already factor in the falling battery price 

The Tata Nexon EV Long Range now undercuts the new Mahindra XUV400 EL PRO by 50,000, making it more attractively positioned

The Tata Tiago EV is now only about 1 lakh more expensive than the MG Comet EV, which received a price reduction recently as well

Both the Tata Tiago EV and Nexon EV remain unchanged in terms of specifications and equipment 
