Want to buy the new MG Windsor EV? Key facts and features that you should know
- The Windsor is priced at ₹9.99 lakh and it is the third all-electric offering from the automaker.
JSW MG Motor India has recently launched the MG Windsor EV in the country, and it will be available at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh. With the Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor India is gunning for an increased market share in the EV segment. At present, Tata Motors is the most dominant player within the segment with multiple offerings across different categories. To this end, MG is planning to increase its foothold with premium models which it will sell through its new ‘MG Select’ retail outlets.
The Windsor is essentially a rebadged Wuling Cloud EV that is sold in some global markets, and it is categorised as a CUV. This electric crossover is the third all-electric entry from JSW MG Motor India, and it is positioned between the Comet EV and the ZS EV. If you are looking to get your hands on a MG Windsor EV during this festive season, here are five key facts and features that you should be aware of:
The MG Windsor EV has been listed at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, there is a catch. With this offer, MG is offering a battery rental service, where will have to pay ₹3.5 per km for the battery pack. The Battery as Service programme allows the Windsor’s initial acquisition price to be set low.
The full price list and ex-showroom pricing have not been revealed as of yet. Interested customers can make their way to showrooms for test drives from September 25, 2024, and the CUV will be available for booking from October 3. Deliveries are projected to start from October 12.
The MG Windsor EV is essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV. It features a crossover design. With this bodystyle, the car aims to blend the comfort of a sedan with the spaciousness of an SUV. The Windsor’s design incorporates sleek LED DRLs which are connected to each other with an LED strip running across the front fascia. The car further gets an illuminated brand logo, LED head and tail lamps, and flush-fitting door handles. The Windsor rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.
The Windsor EV brings what MG gets sofa-like seats wrapped in bubble-style leather and these feature a 135-degree recline. The driver gets a six-way adjustable seat, while the front passenger gets a four-way adjustable one. The interior further features rear AC vents and a panoramic sunroof. While the Windsor already features a cargo space of 604 litres, it can be further expanded with the rear seats being able to fold down flat.
The electric motor in the MG Windsor makes 134 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. With the available 38 kWh battery pack, the Windsor is able to 331 km on a single charge. A 3.3 kW charger completely replenishes the car in 15 hours, and a 7.4 kW charger cuts that time down by half. A fast charger can charge the Windsor from zero to 80 per cent in under an hour.
MG has fitted in a massive 15.6-inch floating touchscreen command hub with a range of connectivity options, and the driver gets a digital instrument cluster as well. Further convenience features include an electronic tailgate, ambient interior lighting, and steering mounted media controls. The Windsor’s safety tech includes Level-2 ADAS suite of features. The car gets a 360-degree surround view camera alongside an ESP, TPMs, ISOFIX mounts, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-dimming IRVMs.
