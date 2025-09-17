Honda WN7 unveiled as brand’s first electric motorcycle with 130 km range

Honda, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker, has finally stepped into the future of motorcycling. In Europe, the company has unveiled its first-ever electric motorcycle, the Honda WN7.

‘W’ stands for “Be the Wind,” the guiding concept of the bike, ‘N’ for Naked, pointing to its stripped-down streetfighter stance, and ‘7’ for its output class, underlining the performance bracket it sits in.

A glimpse at the WN7’s performance

The WN7, which is based on the EV Fun Concept revealed at EICMA 2024 in Milan, is Honda's entry within the "Fun" segment of motorcycles. It is powered by a fixed lithium-ion battery and promises a range of over 130 km on a single charge. What makes it stand out is its charging capability: compatible with the CCS2 standard, it can juice up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes on a fast charger, while a full home charge takes under three hours.

On the output side, Honda boasts that the WN7 can match 600cc internal combustion motorcycles while producing torque levels on par with 1000cc machines. That blend of on-demand acceleration and silky smooth, quiet operation may reset what aficionados expect from an electric motorcycle.

Tech meets design

Visually, the WN7 proudly sports its EV persona. Sleek measurements, futuristic body creases, and a minimalist stance render it unlike any other in Honda's existing ICE lineup. Positioned centrally on the dashboard is a 5-inch TFT screen with smartphone integration via Honda RoadSync, providing navigation, music, and call notifications on the move. It's an ensemble that combines Honda's engineering sophistication with digital-era ease.

Why the WN7 matters

The importance of the WN7 extends well beyond a single model release. Honda has made a public promise to carbon-neutralize all its motorbikes by the 2040s, with the overall company goal of reaching full carbon neutrality by 2050.

Given the rigidness of emission standards and the fast-tracked adoption of EVs, Europe is the logical first market for such a debut. By starting there, Honda is also signalling that it is ready to go head-to-head with electric disruptors and innovators. The company has already announced that 2024 marked the first year of its global electric motorcycle expansion, and more models, from commuters to performance-oriented fun bikes, are on the horizon.

