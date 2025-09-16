Honda CBR1000RR–R Fireblade SP returns to India at 28.99 lakh. What's new?

Honda has launched its flagship litre-class supersport in India, the CBR1000RR–R SP, and it replaces the outgoing model with updated bodywork and hardware changes. The Honda CBR1000RR–R Fireblade returns to our shores in the range-topping SP trim and is listed at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹28.99 lakh. With this, the new model marks a price increase of approximately ₹5 lakh over the older version, which retailed between ₹23.11 lakh and ₹23.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 Honda CBR1000RR–R Fireblade SP is the bike’s most extreme version, developed in collaboration with Honda Racing Corporation. The updates to the new model have been derived from the HRC’s expertise in MotoGP, culminating in new aerodynamic winglets on the front fairings that provide enhanced downforce for high-speed stability and a rear aero step on the lower fairing for better rear wheel traction. Despite the aero, the Fireblade continues its aggressive front fascia design with sleek twin-pod headlamps on either side of the central air intake. Honda has further altered the riding position with raised handlebars and lowered footpegs for more comfort and control.

2025 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Engine and chassis updates

The 2025 Fireblade SP’s power figures remain unchanged from the outgoing version: 217.5 bhp at 14,000rpm and 113 Nm at 12,000rpm. However, Honda brings a long list of changes to its 999 cc inline-four engine, including a higher compression ratio, a lighter crankcase, reduced inertial mass for the crankshaft and connecting rods, revised valve timing, new internal and final gear ratios, and a new Akrapovič silencer.

The chassis has also been heavily updated for 2025, with a revised aluminium frame that offers better steering feel and grip on the track. Suspension components come from Öhlins, with 43 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both electronically adjustable through the third-gen Öhlins Smart Electronic Control. Braking performance comes from new Brembo Stylema R four-piston radial mount brake calipers that grip onto twin 330 mm discs at the front. The rear wheel gets a single 220 mm disc with hydraulic calipers.

2025 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Tech suite

The CBR1000RR-R SP brings a comprehensive tech suite, featuring a 5-inch TFT dash with an updated left-hand switchgear. The bike’s six-axis IMU enables access to features such as 9-step traction control, wheelie control, a Start Mode for race starts, and a 3-level quickshifter. The Fireblade further features an updated two-motor throttle-by-wire system for smoother operation when accelerating or engine braking.

