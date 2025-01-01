Honda Activa e and QC 1 bookings begin, deliveries to commence from February

Honda Activa e and QC 1 are now open for booking at ₹1,000. The company has announced that the Honda Activa e is available for booking at select Honda two-wheeler dealerships in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, while the Honda QC 1 can be booked at Honda’s select dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

Both the electric scooters were unveiled in November 2024 and are the debutante electric vehicles from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Prices of Honda Activa e and QC1 will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 later this month while the deliveries for both models are set to begin in February 2025.

Honda Activa e

The Honda Activa e is based on the body and frame of the Activa itself, and rivals other electric commuter models in the segment equivalent to a 110 cc internal combustion engine model. With the Activa e, Honda has tried to incorporate the design language of the Activa which is the best selling Honda model in India. The company claims to sell over 2.5 million units of the Activa in India annually. In terms of design, the Honda Activa e gets LED combination lights and indicators for the front and the rear. Overall, the electric scooter looks sleek.

The Honda Activa e gets two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries

The two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries on the Honda Activa e deliver energy to the wheel-side motor that is rated for an output of 5.6 bhp and a maximum output of 8 bhp. The electric scooter gets three riding modes - Standard, Sport and ECON. The company claims that the electric scooter can cover a distance of 102 kms on a single charge. Meanwhile, in terms of features, it gets Honda RoadSync Duo, which allows users to make phone calls and use navigation functions by connecting a smartphone via bluetooth.

Honda QC 1

The other electric vehicle unveiled by the Japanese two wheeler maker is the Honda QC 1. Honda terms the QC 1 as a moped rather than a scooter. Interestingly, this model will be exclusive to the Indian market.

The Honda QC1 is powered by a 1.5 kWh fixed battery that is claimed to use high-energy density and long-cycle life battery cells. The battery can be recharged at home using a dedicated charger. The QC 1 is propelled by a compact in-wheel motor rated to deliver 1.6 bhp and a maximum output of 2.4 bhp. The QC 1 is offered with a claimed range of 80 km on a single charge.

In terms of design, the Honda QC 1 is very similar to the Honda Activa E, however there are few subtle differences.

In terms of design, the Honda QC 1 is very similar to the Honda Activa e, however there are few subtle differences. To begin with, the QC 1 does not get the high mounted LED DRL. It further misses out on a wraparound taillight and some of the chrome elements that are offered with the Activa e. Moreover, unlike the Activa E, which uses disc brakes at the front, the QC 1 gets drum brakes at the front. Nonetheless, the QC 1 retains the LED lighting as the Activa e.

In terms of features, it gets a 5-inch LCD instrument panel that displays the speed, as well as other useful information including a battery level indicator along with USB Type-C socket for charging mobile devices. The QC 1 also gets a luggage compartment under the seat that provides space for storing a helmet and other small items.

