2025 Honda Activa gets a 4.2-inch Bluetooth display. Check out what else's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2024, 12:10 PM
  • Honda’s latest update supports the Activa 125’s position as a preferred choice for those seeking a blend of practicality, performance and modernity.
2025 Honda Activa 125
The new Activa 125 gets subtle changes to the styling and has been updated with modern features as well.
2025 Honda Activa 125
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out the 2025 Honda Activa 125 with a series of upgrades aimed at improving convenience, improved technology and compliance with the latest emission regulations. Here’s a detailed look at the scooter’s key highlights:

1 New dashboard

The standout addition to the 2025 Honda Activa 125 is its new 4.2-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) dashboard. This modern display comes with Bluetooth connectivity powered by the Honda RoadSync app. It also offers features like turn-by-turn navigation which allows riders to receive navigation prompts directly on the screen minimizing distractions while riding. There are call and message alerts as well for staying connected without reaching for your phone during rides. The easy pairing system allows seamless integration with smartphones for an intuitive user experience. This new screen upgrade places the Activa 125 on par with its rivals in the segment in terms of connectivity and rider convenience.

2 USB-C charging

In line with modern needs, the new Activa 125 now includes a USB Type-C charging port which allows riders to charge their devices on the go. This addition ensures convenience for commuters who rely on smartphones for navigation or communication.

3 OBD2 compliant engine

The heart of the 2025 Activa 125 is its updated 123.92 cc single-cylinder engine which is now designed to meet OBD2B (On-Board Diagnostics 2B) compliance standards. With OBD2B compliance, the scooter monitors emissions in real-time adhering to stringent environmental norms. The engine produces a respectable 8.3 bhp and 10.15 Nm of torque ensuring smooth and responsive performance. There is also an idling stop system which automatically turns off the engine at traffic signals or brief stops, bettering fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

 

4 New colours

The scooter retains its traditional design incorporating stylish touches like brown-coloured seats and inner panels. It is offered in a vibrant range of colours including Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic and Pearl Precious White which will appeal to buyers looking for both functionality and aesthetics.

5 Pricing

The 2025 Honda Activa 125 is available in two variants to suit different customer needs. The DLX Variant is priced at 94,922 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which offers core features for everyday riders. Whereas the H-Smart Variant is priced at 97,146 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The H-Smart is the top-spec option and it includes advanced connectivity features along with the Honda Smart Key system for added convenience. The Smart Key system provides keyless ignition, remote lock and unlock and an anti-theft alarm making the H-Smart variant particularly appealing to tech-savvy buyers.

 

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2024, 12:10 PM IST
