The electric Honda Activa e gets a 102 km range!

Honda recently announced the Activa e, its first electric two-wheeler offering in the Indian markets
The pricing for the new Activa e remains unannounced but it is expected to be out by January 2025
The Honda Activa e comes with dual swappable batteries and is built on the frame of the Activa ICE
It measures 1854 mm in length, 700 mm in width and 1125 mm in height
It gets a PMSM electric motor which is integrated with the frame. The motor makes 8 bhp peak power and 22 Nm peak torque
The scooter features a 5-inch TFT screen with 1,000 nits brightness and multiple riding modes
It gets LED lighting all around and comes with a smart key. Other features include smart find, smart start, Smart safe and smart unlock
There are five colours including Pearl Shallow Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Misty White
Honda claims it can tackle slopes of up to 13 degrees and gets a claimed range of 102 km