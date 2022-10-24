HT Auto
Custom Tesla Model 3 gets lowered suspension and new splitter. Looks track ready

Christened as Manhart TM3 510, the electric sedan is based n the Performance trim.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Oct 2022, 11:49 AM
The Tesla Model 3 gets a sticker at the front giving the look of a honeycomb front grille. (Image: Manhart)
Tesla Model 3 has already garnered a lot of attention with its compact design, performance and business dynamics in the Tesla portfolio. It seems a Model 3 owner was not happy enough with its design. So, the owner has decided to give the car a fresh look with a host of mod jobs. Not only cosmetic, but the specific Tesla Model 3 comes with mechanical upgrades.

As the customisation studio Manhart claims, they have tuned the Tesla Model 3 with some aftermarket parts, giving it a modest makeover, which has enhanced the electric compact sedan's visual presence. The biggest change introduced to the Tesla Model 3 is the new suspension. The electric car comes with lowered springs sourced from H&R, which has brought the sedan closer to the ground. Also, the Tesla Model 3 comes with 21-inch Manhart Barracuda wheel rims, making the car visually more appealing. The wheel rims come finished in Platinum Grey, but customers can opt for their preferred rim colour, claims the modification studio. The wheels come wrapped with 235/30R21 low-profile tyres.

Another significant modification introduced to the Tesla Model 3 is the new carbon splitter at the front. The red and grey body decals adorn the electric sedan, adding more visual impact. Also, it gets red and grey stripes covering the hood and trunk. The side mirror stalks get red accents adding sportiness to the car. At the bottom of the doors, red stripes add further sportiness to the car. Another major change is a sticker at the front fascia, which gives the EV the appearance of a honeycomb front grille.

While the exterior and mechanical upgrades have given the car a fresh, appealing look, the interior remains unchanged. However, the modifier claims that it can upgrade the car's cabin upon request from the owner. It also claims that the braking performance could be tuned to ensure improved performance.

The specific Tesla Model 3 gets power from a dual-motor set-up. Based on the Performance rim, the electric powertrain churns out 513 hp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. The EV gets an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery pack generating energy.

