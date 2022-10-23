BMW XM Label Red to be the most powerful car from the brand ever; launch in 2023

BMW has given us the first official look of the BMW XM Label Red, which is slated to go on sale next year. What's most interesting about the upcoming BMW XM Label Red is that it will be the most powerful car ever from the German luxury automobile brand. The automaker debuted the BMW XM back in September 2022. The new trim is based on the SUV, and it has been teased online through an Instagram post from the official handle of BMW M, the car brand's performance wing.

(Also Read: Low profile tyres: Advantages and disadvantages explained)

However, despite the teaser image giving us a sneak peek of the car, there are still many details hidden under the wraps about the changes made over and above the standard BMW XM. The BMW XM already comes as the first standalone M division car and is a stout performer. Expect the upcoming Label Red variant of the XM SUV to come churning out 738 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm of maximum torque, which is more than what the standard XM promised during its debut.

The power source for the BMW XM Label Red will be a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine paired with a single electric motor. In the standard trim, this same hybrid powertrain churns out 644 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about the design of the BMW XM Label Red, the luxury performance SUV has a distinctive exterior appearance compared to the standard version. It gets a red rim around the front grille, the windows and on the wheels as well. The teaser photo also shows the car with a red XM badge on the grille, adding more distinctiveness to the SUV. Expect the SUV to have significant mechanical upgrades on the suspension and braking systems as well. However, the automaker is yet to reveal the details of what would be the changes in the upcoming XM Label Red model.

First Published Date: