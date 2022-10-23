HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Low Profile Tyres: Advantages And Disadvantages Explained

Low profile tyres: Advantages and disadvantages explained

Low profile tyres are usually used in high-performance premium cars.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2022, 12:06 PM
The performance cars usually use low-profile tyres.
The performance cars usually use low-profile tyres.
The performance cars usually use low-profile tyres.
The performance cars usually use low-profile tyres.

Whenever we read about tyres, we see a wide range of specifications. One of them is low-profile tyres, which have become a common sight nowadays. Cars with larger alloy wheels than standard ones and wrapped with low-profile tyres have become common sightings on Indian roads. What is a low-profile tyre? Usually, low-profile tyres come with reinforced smaller sidewalls and can fit in the same wheel wells. Most users opt for such tyres to bring boldness and style to the vehicle's character. They certainly improve the car's stance. But low-profile tyres, too, have advantages and disadvantages. What are those?

Advantages of low-profile tyres

Low-profile tyres improve braking performance by having larger wheel rims and wider tyres. This way, they ensure better vehicle handling both in wet and dry weather conditions. The low-profile tyres also provide good grip and significantly lesser side swaying. Low-profile tyres offer greater traction compared to conventional tyres. The low-profile tyres ensure an enhanced feel of the road, which means the driver can feel the road much more intensely than the cars with normal tyres.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹10Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹8.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹8.35Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Low-profile tyres also benefit the cars' cornering characteristics by enabling better cornering force handling. Also low-profile tyres provide better steering performance as well. In terms of visual appearance, low-profile tyres are better looking and add more style to cars compared to conventional tyres. The premium cars' low-profile tyres often come with run-flat technologies, which allow driving even when the air pressure is lost.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Disadvantages of low-profile tyres

Low-profile tyres have some disadvantages as well. The major disadvantages of low-profile tyres include stiff or rough rides, especially on Indian roads, which are known for not-so-smooth conditions. Low-profile tyres are highly susceptible to tyre, and rim damage as these tyres come with smaller air cushioning to absorb harsh impacts from potholes and rough patches on roads.

The wheels, too, become more susceptible to road damage with low-profile tyres. Low-profile tyres usually don't perform well in winter, especially on snowy roads. Low-profile tyres usually come with increased width, which may generate more noise than normal tyres. These tyres compromise fuel efficiency. For a fuel-conscious driver, low-profile tyres are big no. The low profile tyres are pretty expensive as compared to normal tyres.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2022, 12:06 PM IST
TAGS: car care
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Renault-Nissan alliance: Technology sharing becomes a hurdle for OEMs
Renault-Nissan alliance: Technology sharing becomes a hurdle for OEMs
This Indian city not charging traffic fines from citizens for a week
This Indian city not charging traffic fines from citizens for a week
What's special about Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package? Know here
What's special about Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package? Know here
Ultraviolette F77 electric bike bookings begin today at ₹10,000
Ultraviolette F77 electric bike bookings begin today at 10,000
BMW XM Label Red to be the most powerful car from the brand ever; launch in 2023
BMW XM Label Red to be the most powerful car from the brand ever; launch in 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city