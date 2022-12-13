Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon

French auto giant Citroen is gearing up to launch its first electric car for India. Based on the carmaker's latest model C3, the electric car will be called eC3 and is likely to make its debut by early next year. The French carmaker had earlier confirmed that the first electric car, which is going to be an India-first model, will be launched in 2023. Carlos Taveres, CEO at Stellantis which owns the Citroen brand, had said that the eC3 could be launched as early as January next year, hinting that it could be showcased at the Indian Auto Expo in Delhi.

Citroen has recently released a teaser of the upcoming electric car with the name eC3. The carmaker said that more details are going to be shared soon, which is expected to happen over the next few weeks leading up to its official debut. Citroen had earlier confirmed that the eC3 electric vehicle will be manufactured locally in India, which will help the carmaker to price it aggressively.

Cost of EVs is one of the most important factors in India where sub-10 lakh electric cars is a rarity. Carlos Tavares had earlier said, "How to make electric vehicles affordable for the middle class is the biggest challenge. Only accessibility can create a scale and only then can it have a significant impact on the environment." Local production of EVs will help Citroen keep the cost of the eC3 down by as much as possible.

To control its costs, Citroen is expected to use local suppliers capable of supplying battery materials. The eC3 is expected to come with a small battery with around 30 kWh capacity. Tavares had said, “There is a great opportunity for India to be able to sell electric compact cars at an affordable price while protecting profitability. Because the country has such a cost-competitive supplier base, an export is possible."

Citroen has been spotted testing the eC3 a number of times in the past ahead of the debut. When launched, the electric hatchback with SUV proportion is likely to be one of the most affordable EVs to hit Indian roads. It will take the likes of Tata Tiago EV, which is currently the most affordable in the segment

First Published Date: