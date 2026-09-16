Chery Exeed EX7 REEV design patent filed in India

Chinese automaker Chery has filed a design patent for the Exeed EX7 REEV (Range Extender Electric Vehicle). This follows the Chery Exeed Exlantix ET being recently spotted testing in India, sparking speculation about JSW-Chery’s plans for the SUV in the Indian market. The model uses a range-extender setup, where the combustion engine does not drive the wheels directly. Instead, it generates electricity to charge the battery, which then powers the electric motor.

Exeed EX7 REEV: Design And Features

The Exeed EX7 REEV gets a boxy and contemporary exterior design, featuring squared-off headlight housing, a closed-off front grille and open air vents. The SUV also comes with flush door handles, roof rails and alloy wheels. Depending on the variant, it is expected to be offered with 19- to 21-inch wheels. Not only that, but the Exeed EX7 REEV is also expected to feature a LiDAR sensor as part of its advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) technology.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING JSW Tiggo 7 L ₹15 Lakhs - 30 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹19,700/ month Check Eligibility Audi A8 L ₹1.34 Cr EMI starting at just ₹1,75,400/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 ₹70 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹91,600/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING MG Euniq 7 ₹30 Lakhs - 35 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹39,300/ month Check Eligibility BYD Sealion 7 ₹41.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹54,800/ month Check Eligibility BMW 7 Series ₹1.95 Cr EMI starting at just ₹2,55,000/ month Check Eligibility

The Exeed EX7 REEV features an all-LED lighting package, adding to the vehicle's modern appearance. The cabin follows a similarly technology-heavy theme, with multiple displays dominating the dashboard. Moreover, the driver gets a dedicated digital instrument cluster along with a head-up display, while the centrepiece of the cabin is a massive 30-inch 6K-resolution infotainment screen that stretches towards the front passenger side. The SUV is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a 50W wireless smartphone charging pad, 60W USB Type-C charging ports, a 23-speaker audio system and leatherette upholstery, among others.

Exeed EX7 REEV: Powertrain And Range

Under the bonnet, the Exeed EX7 REEV uses a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 41.16-kWh battery pack. Since it is a range-extender EV, the engine primarily acts as a generator rather than mechanically powering the wheels.

The SUV is available with both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations, with the latter employing a dual-motor setup. The front motor produces 201 bhp and 310 Nm, while the rear motor develops 304.18 bhp and 332 Nm. The EX7 REEV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, while the 2WD version is claimed to offer a combined driving range of up to 1,520 km, giving it an advantage for long-distance travel.

Notably, the battery can be charged using DC fast charging, with the company claiming that a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be completed in15 minutes.

Also Read : 2026 Mahindra Thar facelift spied again with minimal camouflage

Exeed EX7 REEV: India Launch

At present, there is no official confirmation regarding an India launch for the Exeed EX7 REEV. However, the model's emergence comes as Chery continues to show signs of exploring the Indian market. If introduced here, the EX7 REEV could enter the same broad electrified SUV space as models such as the BYD Seal U DM-i, which uses plug-in hybrid technology.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: