Bengaluru Gets Solar Powered Electric Vehicle Art Installation

Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation

The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 12:36 PM
Bengaluru has got a solar-powered art installation of an electric vehicle to promote the idea of sustainable last-mile mobility for deliveries. The installation has been put up at the Church Street Metro Exit in the city. The installation has been made up of upcycled materials and interactive elements such as throttle interactivity dispensing goodies.

The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving. The initiative has been launched by Purpose Climate Lab to promote and enable the city’s transition towards sustainable modes of transportation. It is meant to encourage citizens to think about the journey of their delivery packages.

Also Read : Would you buy BYD Atto 3 EV for 34 lakh?

As per a study by Stand.earth research group, India's last-mile emissions per delivery are about 285 gCO2, which is way above the global weighted average of 204 gCO2. The study also found that cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Chennai emit more CO2 from last-mile deliveries than the last-mile emissions of the entire country.

Through this art installation and other initiatives, Bengaluru Moving aims to motivate brands and companies to convert their delivery fleets to net-zero carbon emission and sustainability intentions into real action, said Navdha Malhotra, Campaigner with Bengaluru Moving. “This interactive installation that is raising awareness about last mile emissions resulting from the e-commerce deliveries and the transition to electric 2 and 3 wheel fleets to eliminate the release of tailpipe emission," said Commissioner of Directorate of Urban Land Transport of Government of Karnataka, Smt.V Manjula.

The electric vehicle installation has been built in collaboration with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation. Together with Autoguru and Bengaluru Design Week, the campaign aims to bring together various stakeholders from automotive industry, e-commerce, start-ups and design studios to engage with the issue of greening the last mile delivery.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Trending this Week

