Ather Energy launches electric scooters in Sri Lanka, starts delivering 450X

Ather Energy has officially launched its electric scooters in Sri Lanka, its second export market after Nepal. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer had earlier announced that it will start operating in the island nation from the end of this year. In October, Ather had started to despatch the first batches of its electric scooters to Sri Lanka. On Monday, the first set of customers received their Ather electric scooters as the EV maker has officially started selling its models.

The first of the electric scooters delivered by Ather Energy to Sri Lankan customers is the 450X. The electric scooter is priced around LKR 5.35 lakh (roughly converted to more than ₹1.55 lakh). This is the second overseas market where Ather will sell the 450XX models. Earlier, Ather had launched the electric scooter in Nepal.

Tarun Mehta, Founder and CEO at Ather Energy, took to social media to announce the EV maker's foray into the Sri Lankan auto market with the first set of delivery of 450X electric scooters. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “This marks our second international market, and the response so far has been phenomenal. We’re just getting started." Besides the 450X, Ather will also sell the 450S electric scooters in Sri Lanka. The first batch of Ather models that were exported to Sri Lanka had 450S electric scooters.

Ather 450X: Price, range, features

The 450X is a flagship electric scooter from the homegrown EV startup. Available at a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in two sizes of battery, the top-spec 450X price goes up to ₹1.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter offers between 110 kms and 150 kms of range on a single charge depending on variants. According to Ather, the true range of the 450X ranges between 90 kms and 110 kms. The 450X has a top speed of 90 kmph and can sprint from zero to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. It offers Google Maps, a 70inch touchscreen panel among other features.

The first of Ather Energy's showrooms in Sri Lanka has started to operate in Colombo. This comes about four months after the EV maker officially revealed its plans to expand to the Sri Lankan EV market. Ather has tied up with Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited for its operations in the island nation. Evolution Auto will work as the distributor for Ather Energy electric scooters and will also manage its sales and service operations. Ather Energy also plans to enhance EV fast charging network in Sri Lanka in an attempt to help its EV owners.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: