Ather 450 Apex limited edition electric scooter launched, priced at 1.89 lakh

Ather Energy celebrates 10 years in the business and to commemorate the milestone the manufacturer has launched the 2024 450 Apex limited edition electric scooter in the country. The Ather 450 Apex is based on the 450X and gets styling and performance upgrades, all of which come at a premium price of ₹1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-scooter does not get the FAME II subsidy. The 450 Apex will be available on a made-to-order basis and celebrates a decade of Ather Energy and the 450 platform with key upgrades.

Ather 450 Apex: Powertrain

The Ather 450 Apex packs more power with the PMS electric motor now producing 7 kW (9.3 bhp), as against 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the 450X. Peak torque stays the same at 26 Nm. The additional power brings a new Warp+ mode to the e-scooter, replacing the Warp mode available on the 450X.

The Ather 450 Apex packs more power at 7 kW (9.3 bhp) and gets a higher top speed of 100 kmph. 0-40 kmph now comes up in 2.9 seconds

The top speed has increased to 100 kmph instead of 90 kmph, while 0-40 kmph now comes up 2.9 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than the 450X. Ather says initial acceleration has improved by 13 per cent, while acceleration between 40-80 kmph has improved by 30 per cent.

Ather 450 Apex: Features

Ather has also introduced the new Magic Twist feature that brings negative throttle to the 450 Apex for regenerative braking. The throttle can be twisted in the opposite direction up to 15 degrees for more seamless regen braking, allowing better speed modulation. It also promises lesser strain on the brakes at everyday riding speeds, while also improving range from 150 km (claimed) on the 450X to 157 km on the 450 Apex.

The Ather 450 Apex will be available on a made to order basis while deliveries will begin from March onwards

Ather 450 Apex: Styling

There’s no change in the dimension, but the Ather 450 Apex has a special colour scheme to distinguish itself better. The electric scooter gets a new Indium blue colour scheme with bright orange highlights extending to the ‘Ather’ branding, chassis and alloy wheels. The big change is the addition of the blue transparent side panel that exposes the chassis, bringing a bolder look to the e-scooter. The touchscreen dashboard remains the same with new graphics for the Warp+ mode.

Other mechanicals stay the same including the telescopic front forks, aluminium and steel chassis, and a monoshock at the rear. The braking setup also remains the same with disc brakes at either end.

Ather 450 Apex: Deliveries

Deliveries for the Ather 450 Apex will begin in March 2024 while bookings are now open. The limited edition offering will come to Ather showrooms from February onwards.

