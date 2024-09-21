BMW X7 Signature Edition brings a more exclusive touch to the luxury SUV. Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 21, 2024

The BMW X7 Signature Edition is offered only on the xDrive40i variant and gets crystal headlamps with Swarovski glass-cut crystals

The tail lamps feature a new inner graphic. Additionally, the chrome bar is covered by smoked glass

The roof rails get a new satin aluminium finish. The paint options include Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey

The BMW Signature Edition is exclusively available online and will be sold in limited numbers

 Check product page

The BMW X7 Signature Edition retains the standard driver-focused cabin. It also gets adaptive two-axle air suspension 

BMW has paid great attention to detail, even the door pins are adorned with a small crystal

The ambient lighting gets a crystal effect, which extends from the centre console to the passenger side

The captain seats get BMW Individual ‘Merino’ leather in Tartufo and Ivory White colours

The X7 Signature gets a panoramic sunroof and goes all the way to the third row with over 15,000 individual light points
Want to know more about the BMW X7 Signature Edition?
Click Here