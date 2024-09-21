The BMW X7 Signature Edition is offered only on the xDrive40i variant and gets crystal headlamps with Swarovski glass-cut crystals
The tail lamps feature a new inner graphic. Additionally, the chrome bar is covered by smoked glass
The roof rails get a new satin aluminium finish. The paint options include Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey
The BMW Signature Edition is exclusively available online and will be sold in limited numbers
The BMW X7 Signature Edition retains the standard driver-focused cabin. It also gets adaptive two-axle air suspension
BMW has paid great attention to detail, even the door pins are adorned with a small crystal
The ambient lighting gets a crystal effect, which extends from the centre console to the passenger side
The captain seats get BMW Individual ‘Merino’ leather in Tartufo and Ivory White colours
The X7 Signature gets a panoramic sunroof and goes all the way to the third row with over 15,000 individual light points