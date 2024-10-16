Ather 450 electric scooters get service plans, prices start at 1,130

HT Auto
  • Ather Energy has introduced three service plans for the 450 range of electric scooters.
2023 Ather 450S
The service plans are offered only on the 450X, 450S and 450 Apex.
2023 Ather 450S
The service plans are offered only on the 450X, 450S and 450 Apex.

Ather Energy has launched Ather Care service plans for its 450 range of electric scooters. e Ather Care plans cover free periodic maintenance, offer discounts on wear-and-tear part replacements, and include services such as ExpressCare and polishing. There will be three service plans on offer - Ather Care, Ather Care Plus and Ather Care Max.

All three Ather Care plans are structured to cover a duration of 1 year or 10,000 kms, whichever comes first. Details of the Ather Care plans:

● Ather Care: Includes 2 free periodic maintenance, a 10 per cent discount on wear and tear parts once a year, and a 10 per cent discount on labour for wear and tear replacements once a year.

● Ather Care Plus: Offers 2 free periodic maintenance, 1 free polishing, 1 free wash, a 10 per cent discount on wear and tear parts (twice a year), and a 15 per cent discount on labour for wear and tear replacements (twice a year).

● Ather Care Max: A comprehensive plan that offers 2 free periodic maintenances, 2 free brake pad replacements, 2 free washes, 2 free ExpressCare services, 2 free polishings, free belt lubrication, a 10 per cent discount on wear and tear parts (twice a year), and a 15 per cent discount on labour for wear and tear replacements (twice a year).

(Read more: Ather Energy to launch 450X electric scooter in Nepal)

The prices of the plans range from 1,130 to 2,400. With the Ather Care plans, Ather is addressing a key concern among EV owners: the perceived high cost of maintenance of Electric two-wheelers.

Watch: Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man? | Colours, price, features, range

There is a possibility that Ather Energy will introduce some plans for Rizta electric scooter in the future as well. The Rizta is Ather's first electric scooter that is made for the families. So, it gets a large boot space, a flat floor with more space and Ather claims that Rizta is equipped with the largest seat in the segment.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy 450S 450X electric vehicles electric scooters EV

