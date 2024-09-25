HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles At 5 Lakhs Plus Battery Subscription, Does Mg Comet Ev Finally Make Sense For You?

At 5 lakhs plus battery subscription, does MG Comet EV finally make sense?

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2024, 09:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The MG Comet remains the most affordable electric car in the Indian market but does its battery subscription program make it a must-buy?
Comet EV
MG Motor India is ready with its second all-electric offering after the ZS EV. This time, it is a much smaller electric car and the Comet EV promises to be a viable urban mobility option.
The MG Comet EV is the smallest EV in India at present and is a two-door, four-seat vehicle. It is available in two dual-tone and three single-tone colour options while MG is also offering a host of graphic stickers to choose from.
The Comet EV design is highlighted by a light bar and split headlight units on the face. It stands on 12-inch steel wheels.
The charging socket is located just under the light bar.
The Comet EV has a boxy design with large windows for those in the front, fixed vertical windows for those at rear and a straight C-Pillar portion.
The rear of the Comet EV is highlighted by a stretched LED light bar and twin tail light units. The overall design is quite quirky and will take time to get used to.
The cabin of MG Comet EV is clean and relatively upmarket, complete with grey upholstery, two 12.25-inch display screens, steering-mounted controls and plenty of storage options even though there is no dashboard.
Space is at a premium at the back and entry is courtesy a slide and tumble function on the front passenger seat. There is hardly any boot space to speak about but the rear seats do fold in a split format.
The MG Comet EV has a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a single, rear-axle mounted motor. It offers 41 hp and 110 Nm of torque. The steering is light and the EV has three drive modes to choose from.
A relatively high ground clearance helps Comet EV sail over most speed breakers and at moderate speeds, it can be a delight to move this car through congested roads. A turning radius of just 4.2 meters helps too while the top speed is limited to 100 kmph.
MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV. But it will take more than competetive pricing to make this a common sight on Indian roads.
View all Images
MG Comet EV has a very quirky design and its small footprint makes it one of the most unique four-wheeler options in India. But unique alone may not make it a hot-seller.
MG Motor India is ready with its second all-electric offering after the ZS EV. This time, it is a much smaller electric car and the Comet EV promises to be a viable urban mobility option.
1/11
MG Motor India is ready with its second all-electric offering after the ZS EV. This time, it is a much smaller electric car and the Comet EV promises to be a viable urban mobility option.
The MG Comet EV is the smallest EV in India at present and is a two-door, four-seat vehicle. It is available in two dual-tone and three single-tone colour options while MG is also offering a host of graphic stickers to choose from.
2/11
The MG Comet EV is the smallest EV in India at present and is a two-door, four-seat vehicle. It is available in two dual-tone and three single-tone colour options while MG is also offering a host of graphic stickers to choose from.
The Comet EV design is highlighted by a light bar and split headlight units on the face. It stands on 12-inch steel wheels.
3/11
The Comet EV design is highlighted by a light bar and split headlight units on the face. It stands on 12-inch steel wheels.
The charging socket is located just under the light bar.
4/11
The charging socket is located just under the light bar.
The Comet EV has a boxy design with large windows for those in the front, fixed vertical windows for those at rear and a straight C-Pillar portion.
5/11
The Comet EV has a boxy design with large windows for those in the front, fixed vertical windows for those at rear and a straight C-Pillar portion.
The rear of the Comet EV is highlighted by a stretched LED light bar and twin tail light units. The overall design is quite quirky and will take time to get used to.
6/11
The rear of the Comet EV is highlighted by a stretched LED light bar and twin tail light units. The overall design is quite quirky and will take time to get used to.
The cabin of MG Comet EV is clean and relatively upmarket, complete with grey upholstery, two 12.25-inch display screens, steering-mounted controls and plenty of storage options even though there is no dashboard.
7/11
The cabin of MG Comet EV is clean and relatively upmarket, complete with grey upholstery, two 12.25-inch display screens, steering-mounted controls and plenty of storage options even though there is no dashboard.
Space is at a premium at the back and entry is courtesy a slide and tumble function on the front passenger seat. There is hardly any boot space to speak about but the rear seats do fold in a split format.
8/11
Space is at a premium at the back and entry is courtesy a slide and tumble function on the front passenger seat. There is hardly any boot space to speak about but the rear seats do fold in a split format.
The MG Comet EV has a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a single, rear-axle mounted motor. It offers 41 hp and 110 Nm of torque. The steering is light and the EV has three drive modes to choose from.
9/11
The MG Comet EV has a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a single, rear-axle mounted motor. It offers 41 hp and 110 Nm of torque. The steering is light and the EV has three drive modes to choose from.
A relatively high ground clearance helps Comet EV sail over most speed breakers and at moderate speeds, it can be a delight to move this car through congested roads. A turning radius of just 4.2 meters helps too while the top speed is limited to 100 kmph.
10/11
A relatively high ground clearance helps Comet EV sail over most speed breakers and at moderate speeds, it can be a delight to move this car through congested roads. A turning radius of just 4.2 meters helps too while the top speed is limited to 100 kmph.
MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV. But it will take more than competetive pricing to make this a common sight on Indian roads.
11/11
MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at 7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV. But it will take more than competetive pricing to make this a common sight on Indian roads.

The MG Comet electric vehicle (EV) is one of the most unique vehicles ever offered to car-buying audience in India. It may be powered by battery but it is its design and proportions that have invited curious stares ever since its launch back in April of 2023. On paper, its tiny dimensions make it a great option for personal mobility in mostly congested Indian cities. But while its styling does take a whole lot of getting used to, its pricing thus far has also kept many potential buyers at bay. Recently, however, JSW MG Motor India announced its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) for the Comet EV as well, slashing the base variant price to 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and what you will have to pay-per-kilometre for the battery. Primarily meant for mobility within city, does the Comet EV, finally, makes perfect sense?

The Comet EV was first launched at a price of 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base Pace variant. The Play variant was priced at 9.28 lakh while the plush variant was at 9.98 lakh. While there were a few takers initially, the pricing was seen as too high for even an EV of this size and space. The prices were eventually brought down and at present, if you want to buy the vehicle in its entirety, you will have to pay anywhere between 7 lakhs and 9.50 lakhs, plus taxes. On an average, MG now sells around 1,000 units of Comet EV each month and the model, along with ZS EV, accounts for 40 per cent of MG's total India sales.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon 315 km
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra e20 NXT
BatteryCapacity Icon15 kWh Range Icon140 Km
₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

But is the Comet EV now standing on the cusp of greater glory?

MG Comet EV: What is the BaaS program?

The BaaS program is now available on all MG all-electric vehicle options - Comet EV, Windsor EV and ZS EV. In its most-basic form, what it essentially means is that you buy an EV minus the battery and then subscribe to the battery by paying a set amount for every kilometre that the vehicle is driven.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV drive review

In the case of Comet EV, you can buy the base Pace version at 4.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and then choose from any one of four financiers for customised plans. You then pay 2.50 per for every kilometre that your Comet EV is driven. Some of the options, however, have a minimum monthly running distance to take note of.

Does the MG Comet EV on BaaS program make sense for your budget?

Each individual customer has unique requirements and whether Comet EV on BaaS program makes sense would depend on these requirements. If you do opt for a Comet EV on the BaaS program, you save two lakhs on the upfront cost of purchasing the vehicle. Let's say your average monthly running is 1,000 kms. Then you would be paying 2,500 per month or 30,000 each year. If you keep the vehicle for eight years (the period for warrant on the battery), that is a total rental payment of 2.40 lakhs and since this is stretched over such a long period, can be a viable option instead of paying that 2 lakh extra for an outright purchase of car and battery, whether cash-down or through EMI.

Should you even buy the MG Comet EV?

The MG Comet EV is a great option but not an option for everyone. Its small road presence makes it ideal for daily commutes within city limits and it can be taken almost anywhere and parked almost anywhere. With a claimed range of 230 kilometres, you don't even have to plug it in everyday. The cabin is airy and the feature list is quite decent if you opt for the Plush variant.

Space though is at a premium and while four adults can fit inside for short distances, highway journeys are best avoided. The Comet EV is also understandably wobbly at high speeds and is at its best at anywhere between 50 kmph and 80 kmph. This once again makes it a no-no for highways.

If you are looking at a second car in your garage, one that is free from emissions, can be take out at the drop-of-a-hat and has an affordable running cost, the Comet EV makes perfect sense. For anyone with a large family or no additional car(s) at home, or even need for frequent long trips, Comet EV would be impractical.

(Note: HT Auto takes no responsibility for the calculations made under BaaS program which carries terms and conditions with it. Please check with MG dealership for the exact nature of the battery subscription program)

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2024, 09:47 AM IST
TAGS: Comet EV MG Motor India JSW MG Motor India MG Comet EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.