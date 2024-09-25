At 5 lakhs plus battery subscription, does MG Comet EV finally make sense?

The MG Comet electric vehicle (EV) is one of the most unique vehicles ever offered to car-buying audience in India. It may be powered by battery but it is its design and proportions that have invited curious stares ever since its launch back in April of 2023. On paper, its tiny dimensions make it a great option for personal mobility in mostly congested Indian cities. But while its styling does take a whole lot of getting used to, its pricing thus far has also kept many potential buyers at bay. Recently, however, JSW MG Motor India announced its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) for the Comet EV as well, slashing the base variant price to ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and what you will have to pay-per-kilometre for the battery. Primarily meant for mobility within city, does the Comet EV, finally, makes perfect sense?

The Comet EV was first launched at a price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base Pace variant. The Play variant was priced at ₹9.28 lakh while the plush variant was at ₹9.98 lakh. While there were a few takers initially, the pricing was seen as too high for even an EV of this size and space. The prices were eventually brought down and at present, if you want to buy the vehicle in its entirety, you will have to pay anywhere between ₹7 lakhs and ₹9.50 lakhs, plus taxes. On an average, MG now sells around 1,000 units of Comet EV each month and the model, along with ZS EV, accounts for 40 per cent of MG's total India sales.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra e20 NXT 15 kWh 15 kWh 140 Km 140 Km ₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

But is the Comet EV now standing on the cusp of greater glory?

MG Comet EV: What is the BaaS program?

The BaaS program is now available on all MG all-electric vehicle options - Comet EV, Windsor EV and ZS EV. In its most-basic form, what it essentially means is that you buy an EV minus the battery and then subscribe to the battery by paying a set amount for every kilometre that the vehicle is driven.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV drive review

In the case of Comet EV, you can buy the base Pace version at ₹4.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and then choose from any one of four financiers for customised plans. You then pay ₹2.50 per for every kilometre that your Comet EV is driven. Some of the options, however, have a minimum monthly running distance to take note of.

Does the MG Comet EV on BaaS program make sense for your budget?

Each individual customer has unique requirements and whether Comet EV on BaaS program makes sense would depend on these requirements. If you do opt for a Comet EV on the BaaS program, you save two lakhs on the upfront cost of purchasing the vehicle. Let's say your average monthly running is 1,000 kms. Then you would be paying ₹2,500 per month or 30,000 each year. If you keep the vehicle for eight years (the period for warrant on the battery), that is a total rental payment of ₹2.40 lakhs and since this is stretched over such a long period, can be a viable option instead of paying that ₹2 lakh extra for an outright purchase of car and battery, whether cash-down or through EMI.

Should you even buy the MG Comet EV?

The MG Comet EV is a great option but not an option for everyone. Its small road presence makes it ideal for daily commutes within city limits and it can be taken almost anywhere and parked almost anywhere. With a claimed range of 230 kilometres, you don't even have to plug it in everyday. The cabin is airy and the feature list is quite decent if you opt for the Plush variant.

Space though is at a premium and while four adults can fit inside for short distances, highway journeys are best avoided. The Comet EV is also understandably wobbly at high speeds and is at its best at anywhere between 50 kmph and 80 kmph. This once again makes it a no-no for highways.

If you are looking at a second car in your garage, one that is free from emissions, can be take out at the drop-of-a-hat and has an affordable running cost, the Comet EV makes perfect sense. For anyone with a large family or no additional car(s) at home, or even need for frequent long trips, Comet EV would be impractical.

(Note: HT Auto takes no responsibility for the calculations made under BaaS program which carries terms and conditions with it. Please check with MG dealership for the exact nature of the battery subscription program)

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: