Now get the MG Comet EV for 4.99 lakh & ZS EV for 13.99 lakh. Here’s How

Published Sep 21, 2024

JSW MG Motor India has extended its Battery as a Service (BaaS) program to the Comet EV and ZS EV models 

The new battery rental option brings a massive price drop on both electric vehicles 

The MG Comet EV now starts from 4.99 lakh with the battery rental option available at 2.5 per km

The MG ZS EV now starts from 13.99 lakh with the battery rental program starting at 4.5 per km

Customers need to pay a nominal cost per kilometre for battery usage, without having to pay the total price of the battery itself up front

The MG Comet EV offers a certified range of 230 km on a single range. It’s compact proportions make it an ideal city car

The MG ZS EV gets a 50.3 kWh battery pack and comes with 461 km (certified) on a single charge

JSW Motor India has also partnered with several financial institutions to make buying an electric vehicle easier 

The more accessible prices reduce the parity between petrol and electric vehicles. MG is also offering a 60% buyback value after three years of ownership
