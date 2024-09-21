Now get the MG Comet EV for 4.99 lakh & ZS EV for 13.99 lakh. Here’s How

JSW MG Motor India has extended its Battery as a Service (BaaS) program to the Comet EV and ZS EV models
The new battery rental option brings a massive price drop on both electric vehicles
The MG Comet EV now starts from ₹4.99 lakh with the battery rental option available at ₹2.5 per km
The MG ZS EV now starts from ₹13.99 lakh with the battery rental program starting at ₹4.5 per km
Customers need to pay a nominal cost per kilometre for battery usage, without having to pay the total price of the battery itself up front
The MG Comet EV offers a certified range of 230 km on a single range. It’s compact proportions make it an ideal city car
The MG ZS EV gets a 50.3 kWh battery pack and comes with 461 km (certified) on a single charge
JSW Motor India has also partnered with several financial institutions to make buying an electric vehicle easier
The more accessible prices reduce the parity between petrol and electric vehicles. MG is also offering a 60% buyback value after three years of ownership