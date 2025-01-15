Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ampere Magnus Neo Launched In India Challenging Ola S1 X. Here's How These Two Electric Scooters Compete With Each Other

Ampere Magnus Neo vs Ola S1 X: Price and specification comparison

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jan 2025, 12:46 PM
Ampere Magnus Neo comes challenging the Ola S1 X, but in terms of pricing and battery pack choices, the latter gets an edge over the newly launched model.

Ampere Magnus Neo is the latest entrant in India's rapidly bulging electric scooter market. Launched at a starting price of 79,999 (introductory, ex-showroom), the scooter comes right ahead of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Interestingly, the Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter recently covered a journey of more than 2,000 km from Bengaluru to Delhi.

Ampere Magnus Neo is positioned at the lower end of the high-speed electric scooter segment of the Indian market, which has been witnessing a rise in the number of buyers in recent times. Buoyed by the demand in this space, several EV startups have launched their respective products. One of the key competitors against the Ampere Magnus Neo in this category is Ola Electric's S1 X scooter. The Ola S1 X electric scooter is available at a starting price of 69,999 (ex-showroom).

Here is a comparison of prices and specifications of the Ampere Magnus Neo and Ola S1 X.

Ampere Magnus Neo vs Ola S1 X: Price

The Ampere Magnus Neo comes available at a starting price of 79,999 (exintroductory and ex-showroom), while the Ola S1 X is available at a starting price of 69,999 (ex-showroom). The price of the latter goes up to 96,999 (ex-showroom). This makes Ampere Magnus Neo's base variant costlier by 10,000 compared to the Ola S1 X.

Ampere Magnus Neo vs Ola S1 X: Specification

Powering the new Ampere Magnus Neo is a 2.3 kWh LFP battery pack, which is paired with a hub-mounted electric motor. The electric propulsion system of the Magnus Neo enables it to run a range of more than 100 kilometres and it has a top speed of 65 kmph. The battery takes up to six hours from zero to 100 per cent.

The Ola S1 X comes available in there different battery pack options - 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. The Ola S1 X too gets a hub-mounted motor. The 2 kWh battery pack version is capable of running up to 95 kilometres on a single charge at a top speed of 85 kmph, while the 3 kWh battery pack propelled variant can run up to 151 kilometres on a full charge at 90 kmph top speed. The 4 kWh battery pack powered version can run up to 193 kilometres ona full charge at 90 kmph top speed.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2025, 12:46 PM IST
