Ampere Magnus Neo vs Ola S1 X: Price and specification comparison

Ampere Magnus Neo is the latest entrant in India's rapidly bulging electric scooter market. Launched at a starting price of ₹79,999 (introductory, ex-showroom), the scooter comes right ahead of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Interestingly, the Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter recently covered a journey of more than 2,000 km from Bengaluru to Delhi.

Ampere Magnus Neo is positioned at the lower end of the high-speed electric scooter segment of the Indian market, which has been witnessing a rise in the number of buyers in recent times. Buoyed by the demand in this space, several EV startups have launched their respective products. One of the key competitors against the Ampere Magnus Neo in this category is Ola Electric's S1 X scooter. The Ola S1 X electric scooter is available at a starting price of ₹69,999 (ex-showroom).

Here is a comparison of prices and specifications of the Ampere Magnus Neo and Ola S1 X.

Ampere Magnus Neo vs Ola S1 X: Price

The Ampere Magnus Neo comes available at a starting price of ₹79,999 (exintroductory and ex-showroom), while the Ola S1 X is available at a starting price of ₹69,999 (ex-showroom). The price of the latter goes up to ₹96,999 (ex-showroom). This makes Ampere Magnus Neo's base variant costlier by ₹10,000 compared to the Ola S1 X.

Ampere Magnus Neo vs Ola S1 X: Specification

Powering the new Ampere Magnus Neo is a 2.3 kWh LFP battery pack, which is paired with a hub-mounted electric motor. The electric propulsion system of the Magnus Neo enables it to run a range of more than 100 kilometres and it has a top speed of 65 kmph. The battery takes up to six hours from zero to 100 per cent.

The Ola S1 X comes available in there different battery pack options - 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. The Ola S1 X too gets a hub-mounted motor. The 2 kWh battery pack version is capable of running up to 95 kilometres on a single charge at a top speed of 85 kmph, while the 3 kWh battery pack propelled variant can run up to 151 kilometres on a full charge at 90 kmph top speed. The 4 kWh battery pack powered version can run up to 193 kilometres ona full charge at 90 kmph top speed.

