Mahindra aims to sell 5,000 units of XEV 9e & BE 6 electric SUVs per month initially

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM
  • Mahindra aims to sell 5,000 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs monthly in India initially, which would be ramped up at a later phase.
Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 come as the latest crop of electric SUVs from the homegrown auto giant. Both are based on Mahindra's new generation INGLO platform and offer two types of battery packs and a plethora of features. The XEV 9e is a more premium EV compared to the BE 6 and is the flagship model in Mahindra's latest EV lineup for India.
Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 come as the latest crop of electric SUVs from the homegrown auto giant. Both are based on Mahindra's new generation INGLO platform and offer two types of battery packs and a plethora of features. The XEV 9e is a more premium EV compared to the BE 6 and is the flagship model in Mahindra's latest EV lineup for India.

Mahindra is betting big on its two new electric SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, to grab a sizeable chunk of the bulging Indian electric car market, where its closest rival Tata Motors now holds the lion's share with models such as Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV along with others. The Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs were launched in India in November 2024 with deliveries expected to commence around March this year. Pricing of both these two electric SUVs' top-end Pack Three variants was revealed on January 7.

The top-end trims of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e come priced at 26.9 lakh and 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The entry-level variants of BE 6 and XEV 9e are priced at 18.9 lakh and 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Mahindra aims to sell 5,000 units of XEV 9e and BE 6

Mahindra aims to sell 5,000 units of two new electric SUVs, which were introduced under two new sub-brands of the homegrown auto giant, which are XEV and Born Electric (BE). PTI has reported Mahindra plans to sell 5,000 units from two new electric brands per month in the initial phase. However, at a later stage, the auto company aims to ramp up its sales numbers.

Speaking further on the sales strategy for XEV 9e and BE 6, Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said the company is looking to revolutionise finance in order to make luxury and premium products more affordable through various ownership options. "We want to democratise the technology (EV). We want to take these game-changing features (in two cars) to as many customers as possible to begin with. The company aims to mainstream luxury by targeting 5,000 units of the BE6 and XEV 9e models per month in the initial phase," Nakra stated. He also said that the two models with a driving range of over 500 kilometres are expected to play a major role in taking care of range anxiety for prospective buyers.

The carmaker is creating a production capacity of 90,000 units per annum at its Chakan-based plant for the two new electric SUVs. The production capacity at the Chakan plant can be further scaled up to 1.2 lakh units per annum. This comes as a key part of the automaker's announced capital expenditure of 16,000 crore for the electric vehicle business during the FY22-27 cycle. Mahindra also said that for the two new brands XEV and BE, the company is onboarding 500 specialists from luxury and premium brands to provide a pre-purchase drive experience to prospective customers. Besides, it plans to have around 400 tech experts for customer experience with dedicated support from Chennai-based Mahindra Research Valley (MRV).

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST
