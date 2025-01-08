Mahindra aims to sell 5,000 units of XEV 9e & BE 6 electric SUVs per month initially

The top-end trims of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e come priced at ₹26.9 lakh and ₹30.5 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The entry-level variants of BE 6 and XEV 9e are priced at ₹18.9 lakh and ₹21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XEV 9e 59 kWh 59 kWh 542 km 542 km ₹ 21.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh 59 kWh 556 km 556 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 km 461 km ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh 59 kWh 556 km 556 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare

Mahindra aims to sell 5,000 units of XEV 9e and BE 6

Mahindra aims to sell 5,000 units of two new electric SUVs, which were introduced under two new sub-brands of the homegrown auto giant, which are XEV and Born Electric (BE). PTI has reported Mahindra plans to sell 5,000 units from two new electric brands per month in the initial phase. However, at a later stage, the auto company aims to ramp up its sales numbers.

Speaking further on the sales strategy for XEV 9e and BE 6, Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said the company is looking to revolutionise finance in order to make luxury and premium products more affordable through various ownership options. "We want to democratise the technology (EV). We want to take these game-changing features (in two cars) to as many customers as possible to begin with. The company aims to mainstream luxury by targeting 5,000 units of the BE6 and XEV 9e models per month in the initial phase," Nakra stated. He also said that the two models with a driving range of over 500 kilometres are expected to play a major role in taking care of range anxiety for prospective buyers.

The carmaker is creating a production capacity of 90,000 units per annum at its Chakan-based plant for the two new electric SUVs. The production capacity at the Chakan plant can be further scaled up to 1.2 lakh units per annum. This comes as a key part of the automaker's announced capital expenditure of ₹16,000 crore for the electric vehicle business during the FY22-27 cycle. Mahindra also said that for the two new brands XEV and BE, the company is onboarding 500 specialists from luxury and premium brands to provide a pre-purchase drive experience to prospective customers. Besides, it plans to have around 400 tech experts for customer experience with dedicated support from Chennai-based Mahindra Research Valley (MRV).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: