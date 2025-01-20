Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter launched in India at ₹1.48 lakh. All key facts you should know
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter at the Auto Expo 2025. It comes as the flagship model in the Hero Xoom lineup, which currently has Xoom 110 and a 125 cc scooter. Hero Xoom 125 was launched alongside the Xoom 160 at the Auto Expo. Launched at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hero Xoom 160 comes as a key part of the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's premium product strategy.
If you are feeling excited and interested about buying the Hero Xoom 160, here are all the key facts about the newly launched maxi-scooter.
The Hero Xoom 160 comes featuring muscular bodywork and a tall stance. It has a design language that is a complete departure from the Xoom 110 or even the newly launched Xoom 125. The scooter looks bigger and chunkier than its smaller siblings. The maxi-scooter incorporates a proper spine at the centre and looks to have taken inspiration from an adventure bike. The Xoom 160 gets a split LED headlamp, a transparent visor, a fully digital LCD instrument cluster with connectivity features, a dial for ignition, and a touring box. It comes running on 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers.
Built on an underbone chassis, Hero Xoom 160 is powered by a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a CVT with a dry centrifugal clutch. The engine churns out 14.6 bhp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm.
The Hero Xoom 160 comes suspended on telescopic front forks and dual rear springs. The braking hardware of the Hero Xoom 160 comprises a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, mounted on 14-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped with meaty rubbers.
