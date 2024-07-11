After Tamil Nadu, Vietnam's EV startup VinFast aims to set up shop in this state

Vietnamese EV startup VinFast is planning to build a second manufacturing facility in India. The carmaker, which aims to take on some of the big names in the global electric vehicle markets like Tesla, has already announced that its first facility will come up in Tamil Nadu. In latest developments, the CEO of the EV maker met Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, to talk about potential investments. A meeting took place on Wednesday (July 10), where Naidu invited Pham Sanh Chau to set up EV and battery cell manufacturing facility in the state.

VinFast had earlier committed a $500 million investment in India for the first five years. The EV maker had also signed a joint agreement with the state government of Tamil Nadu. The construction of the facility, which will manufacture batteries and electric cars, is scheduled to start this year in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. Once operational. the facility is expected to generate up to 3,500 jobs in the state.

On Wednesday, VinFast offered to invest ₹4,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh during the meeting between the CEO and the chief minister of the state. TG Bharat, Industries Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said, "There is a possibility of establishing an EV and battery manufacturing plants at Orvakal in undivided Kurnool (district) or Krishnapatnam." He also said that the probable location of the facility could be finalised after a month.

Naidu also hopes VinFast to set up facility in the state. Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the chief minister wrote, “Had an engaging discussion with the CEO of VinFast Mr Pham Sanh Chau. VinFast is a leading automobile conglomerate from Vietnam. Have invited them to set up their EV and battery manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh. The industries department has been instructed to facilitate their visit to suitable land parcels. Looking forward to a successful collaboration." He has also assured VinFast of complete assistance to allocate land other facilities to help the EV maker to set up facility.

VinFast's India plans

VinFast has been testing its electric vehicles in India for some time. Recently, the EV maker was spotted testing e34 electric car which promises a range of around 318 kms in a single charge. The EV maker had also announced that it aims to introduce the VF3 electric car in India. It is the most affordable electric car from the Vietnamese carmaker. The 10-foot-long mini-SUV priced at $9,200 (roughly converted to ₹7.69 lakh). If launched, this could potentially be one of the most affordable electric cars from a foreign company in India.

