VinFast VF e34 electric SUV with 318 km of range spotted on Indian roads
VinFast is preparing to enter the Indian market in 2025. It seems like the brand will be bringing a host of electric vehicles to India. The brand has filed design patents for an electric scooter, an electric cycle and an electric SUV as well. Recently, one of the brand's global models called VF e34 was spotted on our Indian roads. As of now, VinFast has not revealed which models will they bring to the Indian market.
The VF e34 might look polarizing to a few. The front of the electric SUV rakes quite sharply, there is no front grille and a slim pair of LED Daytime Running Lamps. On the sides, there are plastic wheel cladding and a set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the tail lamps are a bit inspired by other VinFast models that are on sale in the global market.
Powering the VF e34 is an electric motor that produces 148 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 242 Nm. There are three driving modes on offer Eco, Comfort, and Sport. The battery pack on duty is a 41.9 kWh unit that can deliver a claimed range of 318 km. It takes 27 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent while using a DC fast charger.
In terms of features, there is a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker setup, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a multi-function steering wheel and much more. Safety equipment on offer is a tyre pressure monitoring system, 6 airbags, Advanced Driver Aids System, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert.
VinFast has already confirmed that they will be setting up a manufacturing facility in India as well as Indonesia. It said production of its electric vehicles in these two countries should start within the next three years. VinFast announced it has an intended commitment of $500 million for the first five years of the project and that it has signed a joint agreement with the state government of Tamil Nadu. The construction of a battery plant and a facility to manufacture EVs will begin from this calendar year itself - in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi - and once both are fully functional, will generate up to 3,500 jobs in the state.