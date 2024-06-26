VinFast VF e34 electric SUV with 318 km of range spotted on Indian roads

VinFast is preparing to enter the Indian market in 2025. It seems like the brand will be bringing a host of electric vehicles to India. The brand has filed design patents for an electric scooter, an electric cycle and an electric SUV as well. Recently, one of the brand's global models called VF e34 was spotted on our Indian roads. As of now, VinFast has not revealed which models will they bring to the Indian market.

The VF e34 might look polarizing to a few. The front of the electric SUV rakes quite sharply, there is no front grille and a slim pair of LED Daytime Running Lamps. On the sides, there are plastic wheel cladding and a set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the tail lamps are a bit inspired by other VinFast models that are on sale in the global market.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING VinFast VF e34 41.9 kWh 41.9 kWh 318 km 318 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2kWh 39.2kWh 452 452 ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING VinFast VF9 123 kwh 123 kwh 531 km 531 km ₹ 65 - 67 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING VinFast VF8 87.7 kwh 87.7 kwh 425 km 425 km ₹ 40 - 50 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Powering the VF e34 is an electric motor that produces 148 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 242 Nm. There are three driving modes on offer Eco, Comfort, and Sport. The battery pack on duty is a 41.9 kWh unit that can deliver a claimed range of 318 km. It takes 27 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent while using a DC fast charger.

In terms of features, there is a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker setup, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a multi-function steering wheel and much more. Safety equipment on offer is a tyre pressure monitoring system, 6 airbags, Advanced Driver Aids System, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert.

Also Read : Vietnam's Vinfast to establish EV facilities in Tamil Nadu, makes big promises

VinFast has already confirmed that they will be setting up a manufacturing facility in India as well as Indonesia. It said production of its electric vehicles in these two countries should start within the next three years. VinFast announced it has an intended commitment of $500 million for the first five years of the project and that it has signed a joint agreement with the state government of Tamil Nadu. The construction of a battery plant and a facility to manufacture EVs will begin from this calendar year itself - in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi - and once both are fully functional, will generate up to 3,500 jobs in the state.

First Published Date: