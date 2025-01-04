2025 Ather 450 launched with Magic Twist and traction control

The Ather 450 series has been updated in the Indian market. The electric scooters now get new colour schemes and new features. Test rides and bookings are now open across India for interested customers. The 2025 Ather 450S will be available starting at ₹1,29,999, the 2025 Ather 450X with the 2.9 kWh battery will be priced starting at ₹1,46,999 and the 2025 Ather 450 X with the 3.7 kWh battery will be available starting at ₹1,56,999. The 450 Apex is now priced at ₹1,99,999 with the Pro Pack. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru.

The 2025 Ather 450 scooters will now come fitted with MRF tyres. Additionally, the 450 X and the 450 Apex models will also feature technologies like Multi-Mode Traction Control and MagicTwist to help improve the convenience of using the scooters.

2025 Ather 450: Multi-Mode Traction Control

The 450X and 450 Apex now include Multi-Mode Traction Control which enhances safety by preventing wheel slippage on low-friction surfaces. This system offers three selectable modes tailored for specific conditions. In ‘Rain Mode’ priority is given to ensuring safety on wet and slippery surfaces by minimising wheel slip. In ‘Road Mode’ a balance of safety and performance for everyday rides is offered and in Rally Mode controlled wheel slip is allowed for off-road enthusiasts to enjoy.

2025 Ather 450: MagicTwist

Ather’s proprietary MagicTwist technology which was previously also available on the 450 Apex and Rizta Z models has now been extended to the 2025 450X as well. This new throttle system enables riders to accelerate and decelerate by twisting the throttle forward or letting it go respectively. MagicTwist also provides the capability to bring the scooter to a complete halt even at full battery charge.

2025 Ather 450: Multi-Compound Tyres

The 2025 Ather 450 series also gets new multi-compound tyres developed in collaboration with MRF. These enhancements improve the claimed TrueRange across the lineup bringing the 450X 3.7 kWh up to 130 km (IDC Range 161 km), the 450 Apex up to 130 km (IDC Range 157 km), the 450X 2.9 kWh up to 105 km (IDC Range 126 km) and the 450S Up to 105 km (IDC Range 122 km).

2025 Ather 450: Next-Gen Software with AtherStack 6

The latest AtherStack 6 software introduces advanced features to enhance connectivity and usability, including Google Maps for seamless navigation, Alexa integration and WhatsApp notifications directly on the dashboard, Ping My Scooter for easy location identification using sound and visual cues and Live location sharing for real-time updates with preset contacts.

2025 Ather 450: Additional Benefits

The 450X (2.9 kWh) now includes the Ather Duo for faster charging (0-80 per cent in 3 hours) while the 450 Apex comes bundled with Ather’s smart Halo helmet.

