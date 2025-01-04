LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 4, 2025: 2025 Ather 450 launched with new features and colour options
Latest news on January 4, 2025: For 2025, two new colours have been introduced Hyper Sand and Stealth Blue.
04 Jan 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: 2025 Ather 450 launched with new features and colour options
- 2025 Ather 450 now features Magic Twist and traction control with multiple modes.
04 Jan 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai Creta Electric bookings open at ₹25,000
- Hyundai Creta Electric shares its platform error with the internally combustion powered Creta.
04 Jan 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai Creta Electric to Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Here are 3 upcoming rivals of the Mahindra BE 6
- Mahindra BE 6 will comepete against the Honda Elevate EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.
04 Jan 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Excited about the Maruti Suzuki eVitara? Teaser reveals what the electric SUV has to offer
- The e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first electric SUV features a rotary dial, electronic parking brake and a dual-tone cabin.
04 Jan 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Electric vehicle firms agree subsidies not needed after end of existing regime: Goyal
- The battery swapping sector could reach USD 20 billion by 2030, and companies are encouraged to develop their own business models and charging infrastructure.
04 Jan 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
- The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was pegged to be the successor to the immensely popular Pulsar F220 but the latter continues to be a strong seller for the Pune-based manufacturer despite being on the market for nearly two decades.
04 Jan 2025, 09:57 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Okaya EV to soon get new brand identity, will debut new products at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
- Okaya EV currently offers eight electric scooters and the Ferrato Disruptor motorcycle.
04 Jan 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 3: Maruti e Vitara to be sold via Nexa, Kawasaki and Honda announces offers
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
04 Jan 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: BYD sells over 4.2 million vehicles in 2024, dominating China's EV market
- While sales abroad surged, domestic sales still dominated, facing challenges from international tariffs and trade disputes impacting the EV market.
04 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Don't drive your BS3 or BS4 car, GRAP stage 3 restrictions enforced back in Delhi-NCR after AQI crosses 375
- The Centre's panel on Delhi-National Capital Region's (NCR) air quality directed the authorities in the region to immediately implement curbs prescribed under stage 3 to prevent further worsening of the situation, an official order stated.
04 Jan 2025, 08:58 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: US new car sales rose to five-year high in 2024, helped by hybrids
- US new-car sales rose to 15.9 million in 2024, driven by increased inventories and demand for hybrids.
04 Jan 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: EVs make Up 19.6% of UK car sales in 2024, But still below the government's 22% target
- In 2024, the UK car industry achieved a record 382,000 electric vehicle sales making up 19.6 per cent of the market, yet missed the 22 per cent target set by the government.
04 Jan 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Thinking of the Hyundai Creta Electric? Take a look at the available colour options
- Hyundai Creta Electric is being offered with ten colour options and four feature-rich variants.
First Published Date: 04 Jan 2025, 08:29 AM IST