Ather Rizta electric scooter prices to increase from January 1

The Ather Rizta arrived earlier this year as the brand’s first offering for family buyers and the electric scooter is all set to get its first price hike. Dealers have informed HT Auto that the new Rizta will receive a price hike starting January 1, 2025, effectively ending the introductory prices. The price hike is expected to be around ₹5,000-6,000 over the current prices. The Rizta was launched at ₹1.10 lakh, going up to ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather Rizta Battery, Motor, & Range

The Ather Rizta is available in three variants - S, Z (2.9 kWh), and Z (3.7 kWh). The Rizta S and Z variants pack a 2.9 kWh battery pack with a range of 123 km (IDC) on a single charge. The top-spec Rizta Z gets a 3.9 kWh battery pack with a range of range of 159 km (IDC). Power comes from the 4.3 kW (5.7 bhp) and 22 Nm of peak torque. 0-40 kmph comes up in 4.7 seconds while the top speed is restricted to 80 kmph on all variants.

Ather Rizta Space

The Ather Rizta is designed to accommodate the requirements of all family members. The bulbous proportions allow it to be a spacious scooter with the longest seat in the segment. It also gets a large 34-litre under-seat storage space, while an accessory allows it to expand the storage capacity by 22 litres. The e-scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels on either end.

Ather Rizta Features

Other features include a 7-inch LCD screen on the S trim, while a 7-inch TFT display is available on the higher Z variants. Both get Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The electric scooter also shows WhatsApp notifications, Alexa voice assistance, and more. Other features include Skid Control, which is essential traction control, while the top variant also gets the Magic Twist feature bringing more controlled regenerative braking. The premium features are available via the Pro packs priced from ₹13,000, going up to ₹20,000.

The Ather Rizta has been lagging in sales when compared to its competitors including the TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro, and Bajaj Chetak, which are currently the top three selling e-scooters. The model will also take on the Vida V2, the updated version based on the Vida V1, and the upcoming Honda Active e, which will come with battery-swapping technology.

