Check out discounts on Ather 450X electric scooter

Ather Energy has announced special festive season discounts on its 450 range of scooters
Both the 450X and the flagship 450 Apex models are now available with total savings of ₹25,000.
Ather is extending the battery warranty to eight years
Ather is offering free charging for one year through its extensive Ather Grid network.
Ather Grid includes 2,152 fast-charging points across the country.
This complimentary charging service, valued at ₹5,000, ensures greater convenience and adds substantial value for riders.
Moreover, buyers will benefit from an immediate ₹5,000 cash discount on either scooter, providing instant savings.
To further sweeten the deal, Ather is offering cashback of up to ₹10,000 on select credit card EMI transactions
There are no offers on Rizta currently.